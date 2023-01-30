GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliquippa 58, Sewickley Academy 43
Avella 58, Mapletown 34
Barrack Hebrew 71, Kohelet Yeshiva 33
Belle Vernon 56, Southmoreland 34
Bethel Park 61, Peters Township 60
Bishop Guilfoyle 40, Richland 33
Bishop McCort 54, Somerset 49
Blue Mountain 37, Jim Thorpe 30
Brentwood 43, Fort Cherry 42
Central Valley 76, Ambridge 30
Chester 61, Martin Luther King 21
Chestnut Ridge 57, Central Cambria 26
Clairton 49, Springdale 39
Claysburg-Kimmel 39, Southern Fulton 18
Cochranton 48, Rocky Grove 8
Cumberland Valley 27, Central Dauphin 26
Elizabeth Forward 62, Laurel Highlands 47
Erie McDowell 50, Erie 40
Fels 59, Gratz 48
Forest Hills 74, Greater Johnstown 43
Freedom Area 65, Rochester 32
Greater Latrobe 76, Connellsville 44
Grove City 56, Sharon 42
Highlands 65, Freeport 35
Holy Redeemer 49, Wyoming Area 28
Homer-Center 56, Cambria Heights 30
Kennedy Catholic 87, Farrell 29
Knoch 58, Derry 30
Lancaster Catholic 52, ELCO 25
Lincoln High School 52, Elwood City Riverside 33
Lincoln Park Charter 76, South Fayette 40
Line Mountain 61, Halifax 24
Maplewood 30, Cambridge Springs 29
Marian Catholic 52, Shenandoah Valley 27
Meadowbrook Christian 35, Grace Prep 9
Mercer 31, Lakeview 29
Mercyhurst Prep 47, Seneca 23
Monessen 63, Jefferson-Morgan 27
Montour 53, West Allegheny 42
Mount Pleasant 55, Deer Lakes 25
Neshannock 72, Laurel 55
North East 65, Iroquois 21
North Star 46, Conemaugh Valley 26
Northwestern 56, Eisenhower 36
Norwin 60, Butler 22
Philadelphia Central 63, Dobbins 26
Philadelphia Northeast 32, Mastery Charter North 26
Pine Grove 59, Tamaqua 43
Port Allegany 46, Coudersport 43
Quaker Valley 29, Beaver Area 21
Schuylkill Haven 50, Lourdes Regional 35
Scranton 49, West Scranton 10
Serra Catholic 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 35
Shady Side Academy 67, Burrell 26
Sharpsville 47, Greenville 42
Shenango 62, New Brighton 10
South Allegheny 46, East Allegheny 32
South Park 60, Brownsville 18
Spring Grove 74, Lampeter-Strasburg 56
St. Joseph 54, Jeannette 26
Washington 36, Chartiers-Houston High School 21
West Middlesex 56, Commodore Perry 16
West Mifflin 55, Uniontown 25
Winchester Thurston 57, Steel Valley 16
Yough 54, Charleroi 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
