BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Capital 68, St. Albans 66

Charleston Catholic 66, St. Marys 58

Lincoln 72, Liberty Harrison 51

Logan 72, Fairmont Senior 64

Poca 66, Logan 44

Ravenswood 64, Saint Joseph Central 59

Robert C. Byrd 66, Hurricane 39

Shady Spring 66, Greater Beckley Christian 52

Sherman 79, Montcalm 44

South Harrison 75, Braxton County 57

Tygarts Valley 66, East Hardy 59

Tyler Consolidated 71, Van 32

Webster County 75, Tug Valley 65

Wirt County 59, Wood County Christian 43

Wyoming East 86, South Charleston 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Richwood vs. Meadow Bridge, ppd. to Feb 9th.

