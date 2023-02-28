GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Breck 65, St. Agnes 54
Grand Meadow 63, Bethlehem Academy 30
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 53, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 51
Minneapolis Henry 50, Minneapolis Edison 47
Minnehaha Academy 94, St. Paul Como Park 47
Osakis 54, Pillager 31
Randolph 48, Rushford-Peterson 40
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 72, Ortonville 32
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Goodhue 72, La Crescent 50
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46, Winona Cotter 44
Class A=
Section 5=
First Round=
Bertha-Hewitt 69, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 43
McGregor 48, St. John's Prep 39
Verndale 67, Laporte 10
Section 6=
First Round=
Ada-Borup 52, Rothsay 44
Ashby 56, Benson 38
Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Battle Lake 36
NCEUH 54, Lake Park-Audubon 53
Section 7=
First Round=
Littlefork-Big Falls 58, Wrenshall 30
Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, forfeit
