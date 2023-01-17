BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centennial 49, Alamogordo 48

Crowley County, Colo. 46, Des Moines 37

Las Cruces 52, Mayfield 42

Organ Mountain 79, Gadsden 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

