GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 51, Green 45

Alliance Marlington 73, Warren Howland 39

Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Andover Pymatuning Valley 45

Avon Lake 59, Cle. Cent. Cath. 25

Barberton 47, Louisville Aquinas 29

Beechwood, Ky. 64, Cin. Christian 7

Bellaire 45, Hannibal River 44

Beloit W. Branch 53, Carrollton 41

Belpre 50, Caldwell 48

Blanchester 54, Felicity-Franklin 32

Bristol 50, Warren JFK 38

Brooklyn 56, Lorain Clearview 24

Bryan 67, Millbury Lake 31

Bucyrus 51, Marion Elgin 27

Can. McKinley 61, Massillon 34

Canfield 51, Louisville 36

Canfield S. Range 42, Struthers 41

Carey 61, Bloomdale Elmwood 16

Chagrin Falls Kenston 57, Orange 33

Cin. Winton Woods 47, Middletown 41

Cols. Franklin Hts. 58, West 5

Convoy Crestview 51, Haviland Wayne Trace 18

Crown City S. Gallia 57, Bidwell River Valley 25

Day. Meadowdale 53, Piqua 35

Defiance Tinora 46, Stryker 38

Delphos Jefferson 52, Ft. Jennings 30

Eastlake North 48, Perry 40

Fostoria 48, Old Fort 26

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Brookfield 42

Girard 60, Niles McKinley 23

Grafton Midview 47, Brunswick 31

Hanoverton United 63, Lisbon David Anderson 13

Hebron Lakewood 39, Glouster Trimble 37

Hilliard Bradley 50, Bishop Watterson 44

Ironton St. Joseph 39, Latham Western 36

Lakeside Danbury 80, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 13

Leipsic 38, McComb 37

Lisbon Beaver 50, Minerva 46

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Akr. Springfield 50

Lyndhurst Brush 52, Cle. Hay 47

Malvern 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

Manchester 55, New Boston Glenwood 40

Mansfield Christian 63, Mansfield St. Peter's 5

Marietta 72, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Massillon Jackson 57, Wooster 48

McConnelsville Morgan 42, Zanesville Maysville 32

McDonald 56, Sebring McKinley 16

Medina 56, Elyria Cath. 48

Mogadore 54, Akr. North 11

New Carlisle Tecumseh 64, Greenville 56

New Middletown Spring. 45, Atwater Waterloo 38

Newton Falls 39, Campbell Memorial 20

Norton 63, Ravenna 14

Orwell Grand Valley 45, Windham 39

Peninsula Woodridge 59, Mogadore Field 43

Poland Seminary 60, Cortland Lakeview 26

Richmond Edison 46, Madonna, W.Va. 39

Rootstown 48, Kirtland 32

STVM 81, Cle. VASJ 25

Stow-Munroe Falls 39, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18

Streetsboro 65, Akr. Coventry 40

Sylvania Northview 37, Oregon Clay 29

Tol. Christian 61, Miller City 39

Van Wert 56, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

Warsaw River View 24, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 23

Weir, W.Va. 67, Toronto 29

Willard 65, Ashland 59

Youngs. Boardman 53, Chardon NDCL 37

Youngs. Liberty 55, Warren Champion 53

Zanesville Rosecrans 45, Zanesville 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbiana Crestview vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you