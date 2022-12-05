BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armada 79, Madison Heights Lamphere 66
Auburn Hills Avondale 87, Warren Mott 55
Bad Axe 86, Kinde-North Huron 41
Baldwin 64, Hesperia 36
Bridgeport 80, Flint Southwestern 37
Brooklyn Columbia Central 63, Concord 59
Calhoun Christian 48, Jackson Christian 46
Calumet 41, Bessemer 22
Caro 34, Sandusky 32
Corunna 69, Holly 64
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 74, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 22
Deckerville 70, Owendale-Gagetown 5
Detroit Jalen Rose 63, Detroit Mumford 53
Detroit University Prep 55, Ferndale 52
Ellsworth 76, Central Lake 61
Fenton 66, Ortonville Brandon 53
Ferndale University 49, Hazel Park 43
Flint International 77, Genesee 55
Flushing 70, Clio 48
Fowler 39, Carson City-Crystal 36
Goodrich 76, Flint Kearsley 26
Hale 51, Rogers City 38
Hillman 61, Gaylord St. Mary 41
Ishpeming 62, West Iron County 35
Jonesville 55, Charlotte 49
Kalamazoo Phoenix 70, Richland Gull Lake 47
Lake Fenton 71, Linden 41
Lansing Waverly 76, Edison PSA 49
Lawton 49, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 46
Manton 56, Kingsley 35
Memphis 59, Landmark Academy 39
Milford 52, Haslett 44
Mio-Au Sable 60, AuGres-Sims 26
Montague 62, Newaygo 54
Morrice 56, Perry 42
New Haven 81, Southfield Bradford Academy 42
Niles Brandywine 68, Constantine 28
North Central 49, Stephenson 38
North Farmington 49, Detroit King 36
Onsted 71, Michigan Center 62
Ontonagon 51, L'Anse 43
Reading 57, Camden-Frontier 22
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 55, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 42
Roscommon 43, Johannesburg-Lewiston 33
Saginaw Nouvel 54, Garber 51
Shepherd 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 17
St. Clair 74, Hamtramck 69
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 46, Lawrence 39
St. Mary's Prep 57, Detroit Renaissance 50
Swartz Creek 69, Owosso 41
Traverse City Christian 74, Harbor Light Christian 53
Warren Woods Tower 79, Utica Eisenhower 76
Waterford Kettering 59, Livonia Churchill 44
Watervliet 75, Dowagiac Union 36
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 63, Sanford-Meridian 57
Ypsilanti Lincoln 61, Belleville 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mackinaw City vs. Boyne Falls, ccd.
Warren Cousino HS vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, ccd.
Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Frankel Jewish Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
