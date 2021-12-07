BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Science and Agriculture 56, Hmong Academy 26

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 71, Yellow Medicine East 63

Blackduck 74, Nashwauk-Keewatin 46

Chisago Lakes 88, St. Agnes 82

Community of Peace 64, Groves Academy 18

Dawson-Boyd 43, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 19

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, LeSueur-Henderson 46

Hiawatha Collegiate 97, Avail Academy 83

Irondale 78, Anoka 58

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 63, Canby 52

Mountain Iron-Buhl 75, Cherry 35

Nevis 83, Verndale 39

Pelican Rapids 81, Crookston 52

Pierz 55, Swanville 50

Red Lake County 73, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 46

Renville County West 69, Red Rock Central 36

Sacred Heart 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Pine Island 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

