BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Science and Agriculture 56, Hmong Academy 26
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 71, Yellow Medicine East 63
Blackduck 74, Nashwauk-Keewatin 46
Chisago Lakes 88, St. Agnes 82
Community of Peace 64, Groves Academy 18
Dawson-Boyd 43, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 19
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, LeSueur-Henderson 46
Hiawatha Collegiate 97, Avail Academy 83
Irondale 78, Anoka 58
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 63, Canby 52
Mountain Iron-Buhl 75, Cherry 35
Nevis 83, Verndale 39
Pelican Rapids 81, Crookston 52
Pierz 55, Swanville 50
Red Lake County 73, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 46
Renville County West 69, Red Rock Central 36
Sacred Heart 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 62, Pine Island 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/