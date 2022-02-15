BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 75, Monument/Dayville 11

Bandon 54, Gold Beach 41

Camas Valley 50, Glendale 45

Chiloquin 37, Crosspoint Christian 33

Columbia Christian 41, Vernonia 31

Condon 71, Horizon Christian Hood River 51

Echo 79, Dufur 65

Livingstone 73, Oregon School for Deaf 44

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 69, St. Helens 45

Mohawk 45, Alsea 24

Mountain View 60, McNary 43

Open Door 59, St. Stephens Academy 45

Parkrose 53, Hillsboro 44

Pleasant Hill 70, La Pine 45

Scappoose 42, Putnam 34

Sheldon 57, Lebanon 39

Siuslaw 47, Elmira 42

Summit 61, Bend 42

Sunset 55, Aloha 51

Toledo 49, Coquille 35

Trinity 32, Southwest Christian 21

Trinity Lutheran 58, Central Christian 21

West Salem 64, Sprague 45

Western Christian High School 58, Santiam 45

Wilsonville 63, La Salle 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Perrydale, ccd.

