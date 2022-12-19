GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcola 51, Chrisman 14

Athens 45, Pana 42

Aurora (West Aurora) 61, Plainfield South 58

Byron 52, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 27

Carlinville 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 26

Carlyle 76, Red Bud 27

Chicago (Butler) 61, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 22

Chicago (Christ the King) 54, Westmont 52

Coal City 48, Plano 44

Colfax Ridgeview 41, Roanoke-Benson 34

Collinsville 53, Alton Marquette 27

Columbia 60, Roxana 23

Conant 50, Rolling Meadows 37

Cullom Tri-Point 38, Gardner-South Wilmington 36

Decatur St. Teresa 45, Monticello 20

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 42, Josephinum 18

Dupo 36, Valmeyer 34

El Paso-Gridley 62, Clinton 49

Forreston 60, Oregon 47

Freeburg 54, Breese Central 50

Glenbard North 45, Glenbard East 39

Hamilton County 51, Centralia 44, OT

Hampshire 69, Larkin 41

Harvest Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 51

Heyworth 42, Moweaqua Central A&M 29

Highland 59, Bethalto Civic Memorial 57

Hillsboro 56, Auburn 22

Illini Bluffs 36, Princeville 29

Illini West (Carthage) 56, Clark County, Mo. 27

Julian 42, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14

Lewistown 62, Stark County 32

Libertyville 61, Cary-Grove 37

Lincoln Way West 52, Lincoln-Way East 51

Loyola 75, Vernon Hills 41

Manteno 55, Gilman Iroquois West 16

Marist 55, St. Laurence 47

Mattoon 56, Marshall 48

Monmouth-Roseville 65, West Hancock 46

North Paulding, Ga. 53, Kankakee 27

North-Mac 70, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 54

Orangeville 44, Dakota 19

Paris 43, Teutopolis 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22

Peotone 60, Kankakee (McNamara) 42

Pope County 56, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 43

Quincy Notre Dame 47, Camp Point Central 33

Rantoul 53, Arthur Christian 40

Reed-Custer 41, Wilmington 31

Regina 48, Holy Trinity 35

Sandburg 57, Oswego East 29

South County 51, Mount Olive 40

South Fork 58, Illini Central 39

St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41

Tolono Unity 59, Warrensburg-Latham 52

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48, Liberty 39

Warren Township 38, Niles West 37

Woodlawn 85, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Goreville, ccd.

