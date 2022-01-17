GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Browerville/Eagle Valley 59, Nevis 34

Canby 52, BOLD 48

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 50, Tri-State, N.D. 49

Cloquet 72, Barnum 52

Dover-Eyota 89, Fillmore Central 79

Eden Prairie 69, Spring Lake Park 31

Eveleth-Gilbert 56, Deer River 40

Floodwood 50, McGregor 33

Grand Meadow 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 29

Hancock 53, Underwood 38

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 64, Adrian 48

Hills-Beaver Creek 27, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 26

Holy Family Catholic 79, Minnetonka 68

Hutchinson 53, Fridley 39

Jordan 52, Mound Westonka 42

Kittson County Central 55, Northern Freeze 54

Mahtomedi 78, Red Wing 58

Maple Lake 34, Paynesville 28

Maple River 63, Blue Earth Area 34

Maranatha Christian 82, St. Croix Prep 41

Mayer Lutheran 50, Belle Plaine 48

Minneapolis Roosevelt 54, Blake 30

Mora 56, East Central 40

Ogilvie 65, West Lutheran 52

Osakis 53, Swanville 39

Park Rapids 75, Bagley 39

Pelican Rapids 45, Sebeka 32

Pierz 49, Crosby-Ironton 48

Pipestone 49, Edgerton 43

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Rushford-Peterson 46

Robbinsdale Armstrong 55, Andover 49

Sleepy Eye 58, Mountain Lake Area 44

St. Croix Lutheran 58, New Life Academy 40

Stewartville 79, Cannon Falls 33

Virginia 56, Mesabi East 39

Waseca 55, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you