GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acalanes, Calif. 69, Chandler Hamilton 37

Agua Fria 48, Desert Edge 37

Alemany, Calif. 57, Glendale Deer Valley 43

Archbishop Mitty, Calif. 63, Phoenix Desert Vista 49

Betty Fairfax High School 64, St. Joseph Academy, Calif. 51

Bisbee 59, St John Paul II 15

Cardinal Newman, Calif. 50, Gilbert Mesquite 32

Casteel High School 48, Kennedy-Granada Hills, Calif. 41

Centennial, Nev. 79, Tucson Flowing Wells 23

Chatfield, Colo. 59, Phoenix St. Mary's 19

Coolidge 53, Tucson Sabino 19

Doherty, Colo. 55, Scottsdale Notre Dame 22

El Mirage Dysart 63, Cactus 17

J.K. Mullen, Colo. 47, Chandler 46

Kearny Ray 62, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 4

Mesa Dobson 40, Great Oak, Calif. 29

Oakland Tech, Calif. 48, Goodyear Millenium 45

Orange Lutheran, Calif. 58, Glendale O'Connor 53

Phoenix Country Day 61, Colony, Alaska 39

Phoenix Country Day 70, Veritas Prep 25

Pima 64, Duncan 9

Pinole Valley, Calif. 55, Basha 45

Portola, Calif. 44, Canyon View 40

Safford 35, Ft. Thomas 30

Spring-Ford, Pa. 67, Phoenix Pinnacle 39

St. David 61, Miami 52

Tempe McClintock 90, Phoenix Central 30

Thatcher 71, Morenci 25

Tucson Desert Christian 52, North Valley Christian Academy 7

Walden Grove 43, Tanque Verde 22

Windward, Calif. 51, Chandler Seton 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grand Canyon vs. Shonto, ccd.

St. Augustine Catholic vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.

