GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acalanes, Calif. 69, Chandler Hamilton 37
Agua Fria 48, Desert Edge 37
Alemany, Calif. 57, Glendale Deer Valley 43
Archbishop Mitty, Calif. 63, Phoenix Desert Vista 49
Betty Fairfax High School 64, St. Joseph Academy, Calif. 51
Bisbee 59, St John Paul II 15
Cardinal Newman, Calif. 50, Gilbert Mesquite 32
Casteel High School 48, Kennedy-Granada Hills, Calif. 41
Centennial, Nev. 79, Tucson Flowing Wells 23
Chatfield, Colo. 59, Phoenix St. Mary's 19
Coolidge 53, Tucson Sabino 19
Doherty, Colo. 55, Scottsdale Notre Dame 22
El Mirage Dysart 63, Cactus 17
J.K. Mullen, Colo. 47, Chandler 46
Kearny Ray 62, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 4
Mesa Dobson 40, Great Oak, Calif. 29
Oakland Tech, Calif. 48, Goodyear Millenium 45
Orange Lutheran, Calif. 58, Glendale O'Connor 53
Phoenix Country Day 61, Colony, Alaska 39
Phoenix Country Day 70, Veritas Prep 25
Pima 64, Duncan 9
Pinole Valley, Calif. 55, Basha 45
Portola, Calif. 44, Canyon View 40
Safford 35, Ft. Thomas 30
Spring-Ford, Pa. 67, Phoenix Pinnacle 39
St. David 61, Miami 52
Tempe McClintock 90, Phoenix Central 30
Thatcher 71, Morenci 25
Tucson Desert Christian 52, North Valley Christian Academy 7
Walden Grove 43, Tanque Verde 22
Windward, Calif. 51, Chandler Seton 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grand Canyon vs. Shonto, ccd.
St. Augustine Catholic vs. Tucson Catalina Magnet, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
