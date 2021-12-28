GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Jackson Memorial 62, Trinity Hall 43

Mainland Regional 71, Neptune 48

Manasquan 62, Toms River South 41

Nutley 54, Lodi 17

Washington Township 48, West Deptford 41

Williamstown 44, Vineland 37

Belvidere Tournament=

Immaculata 57, Newton 22

Bergenfield Tournament=

Paramus 55, Bergenfield 33

Passaic Valley 44, Cliffside Park 42

Wayne Hills 57, Dwight-Morrow 36

Boardwalk Classic=

Millville 44, Cumberland Regional 12

Our Lady of Mercy 61, Oakcrest 16

Burlington Township Tournament=

Burlington Township 45, Triton 36

Delran 54, Florence 32

Chatham Classic=

Chatham 54, Oak Knoll 27

Garfield Tournament=

Mary Help 48, Garfield 17

Park Ridge 64, Morris Tech 35

Ridge Invite=

Randolph 33, Hunterdon Central 22

Ridge 46, Villa Walsh 33

Westfield 55, Pingry 38

Shore Tournament=

Colonia 56, Rancocas Valley 54

Freehold Township 58, Jackson Liberty 33

Lacey 38, Howell 30

Ocean Township 61, Hightstown 38

Sayreville 28, Matawan 27

Shore Regional 26, Middletown North 23

West Orange Tournament=

Holmdel 64, West Orange 52

New Providence 65, Lincoln 13

Paramus Catholic 34, Westwood 28

Westwood Tournament=

Ramapo 48, Demarest 41

WOBM Classic=

Donovan Catholic 68, Red Bank Regional 38

Manasquan 62, Toms River North 41

Red Bank Catholic 64, Colts Neck 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Newark Collegiate vs. Irvington, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you