GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 54, Wes-Del 21

Carroll (Flora) 63, Maconaquah 45

Eastside 38, Edon, Ohio 34

Indiana Math and Science Academy 45, Indpls Washington 41

Michigan City Marquette 72, S. Bend Career Academy 24

Mishawaka 58, S. Bend Clay 37

Muncie Burris 37, Liberty Christian 29

Owen Valley 48, S. Putnam 42

Pendleton Hts. 50, Fishers 42

Peru 42, N. Miami 35

Richmond 36, Clayton Northmont, Ohio 30

S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Morgan Twp. 29

S. Decatur 45, Knightstown 32

S. Newton 34, Attica 33

Wood Memorial 51, Ev. Bosse 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

