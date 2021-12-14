GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 54, Wes-Del 21
Carroll (Flora) 63, Maconaquah 45
Eastside 38, Edon, Ohio 34
Indiana Math and Science Academy 45, Indpls Washington 41
Michigan City Marquette 72, S. Bend Career Academy 24
Mishawaka 58, S. Bend Clay 37
Muncie Burris 37, Liberty Christian 29
Owen Valley 48, S. Putnam 42
Pendleton Hts. 50, Fishers 42
Peru 42, N. Miami 35
Richmond 36, Clayton Northmont, Ohio 30
S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Morgan Twp. 29
S. Decatur 45, Knightstown 32
S. Newton 34, Attica 33
Wood Memorial 51, Ev. Bosse 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/