PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15

Bagley def. Red Lake County, 25-9, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23

Buffalo def. Hopkins, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20

Burnsville def. Farmington, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14

Byron def. Owatonna, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 15-10

Central Minnesota Christian def. Ortonville, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20

Cleveland def. Sibley East, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Thief River Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Eastview def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Ely def. Northeast Range, 3-0

Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-6, 25-6

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14

Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 23-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21

Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

Hastings def. St. Paul Harding, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19

Holy Family Catholic def. LeSueur-Henderson, 26-24, 19-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-9

Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20

Kittson County Central def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16

Lake City def. Dover-Eyota, 3-0

Lake of the Woods def. Warroad, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-8

Mankato West def. Belle Plaine, 25-12, 25-19, 16-25, 25-9

Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis North, -30

Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, -30

Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 15-13

Minnetonka def. Edina, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22

Moorhead def. Fergus Falls, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20

Mound Westonka def. Orono, 25-13, 18-25, 26-24, 29-27

Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Silver Bay, 3-2

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal def. Rothsay, 25-11, 27-25, 23-25, 27-25

Northfield def. Albert Lea, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12

PACT Charter def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-14, 19-25, 20-25, 25-13, 16-14

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Two Rivers, 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-11

Paynesville def. Montevideo, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21

Pequot Lakes def. Greenway, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16

Rushford-Peterson def. Southland, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9

South Ridge def. Wrenshall, 3-0

Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

St. Cloud Tech def. Becker, 25-13, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16

St. Croix Lutheran def. Trinity, 25-4, 25-8, 25-7

St. Francis def. Duluth East, 3-2

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-10, 25-9, 25-10

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park

St. Paul Johnson def. Washington Tech, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21

St. Peter def. Hutchinson, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22

Tartan def. North St. Paul, 25-16, 25-23, 25-27, 20-25, 15-9

Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22

Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19

Winona, Kan. def. Austin, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-8

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

