PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Anoka def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Red Lake Falls, 25-9, 25-21, 25-15
Bagley def. Red Lake County, 25-9, 17-25, 25-22, 25-23
Buffalo def. Hopkins, 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
Burnsville def. Farmington, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-14
Byron def. Owatonna, 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 21-25, 15-10
Central Minnesota Christian def. Ortonville, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Cleveland def. Sibley East, 25-21, 25-12, 25-17
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Thief River Falls, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22
Eastview def. DeLaSalle, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Ely def. Northeast Range, 3-0
Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-6, 25-6
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 23-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21
Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
Hastings def. St. Paul Harding, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 25-19
Holy Family Catholic def. LeSueur-Henderson, 26-24, 19-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-9
Jackson County Central def. St. James Area, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
Kittson County Central def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16
Lake City def. Dover-Eyota, 3-0
Lake of the Woods def. Warroad, 25-18, 25-15, 25-15
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Mankato West def. Belle Plaine, 25-12, 25-19, 16-25, 25-9
Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis North, -30
Minneapolis Southwest def. Minneapolis Washburn, -30
Minnehaha Academy def. West Lutheran, 25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 15-13
Minnetonka def. Edina, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22
Moorhead def. Fergus Falls, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20
Mound Westonka def. Orono, 25-13, 18-25, 26-24, 29-27
Mounds Park Academy def. Breck, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Silver Bay, 3-2
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal def. Rothsay, 25-11, 27-25, 23-25, 27-25
Northfield def. Albert Lea, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12
PACT Charter def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-14, 19-25, 20-25, 25-13, 16-14
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Two Rivers, 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-11
Paynesville def. Montevideo, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Pequot Lakes def. Greenway, 25-9, 25-11, 25-16
Rushford-Peterson def. Southland, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9
South Ridge def. Wrenshall, 3-0
Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
St. Cloud Tech def. Becker, 25-13, 25-10, 23-25, 25-16
St. Croix Lutheran def. Trinity, 25-4, 25-8, 25-7
St. Francis def. Duluth East, 3-2
St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-10, 25-9, 25-10
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Como Park
St. Paul Johnson def. Washington Tech, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21
St. Peter def. Hutchinson, 25-11, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22
Tartan def. North St. Paul, 25-16, 25-23, 25-27, 20-25, 15-9
Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22
Wayzata def. Eden Prairie, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19
Winona, Kan. def. Austin, 18-25, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 15-8
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
