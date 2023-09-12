PREP VOLLEYBALL=
James Valley Christian def. Howard, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17
Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 26-24, 14-25, 25-11, 25-22
Langford def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 30-28, 22-25, 19-25, 15-13
Marty Indian def. Colome, 25-22, 25-18
Mott-Regent, N.D. def. Bison, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
Platte-Geddes def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-12, 25-20, 25-15
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.