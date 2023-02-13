GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson County 49, North Star 33

Beulah 59, Grant County/Mott-Regent 55

Carrington 49, Griggs/Midkota 23

Cavalier 74, Larimore 17

Central Cass 52, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 38

Edgeley/K-M 46, LaMoure/L-M 32

Flasher 55, Heart River 54

Grafton 62, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 34

Hazen 50, Beach 40

Hettinger/Scranton 47, Lemmon, S.D. 35

Kidder County 54, Napoleon/G-S 48

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 76, Warwick 32

Linton/HMB 59, South Border 41

Medina/P-B 51, Strasburg-Zeeland 34

New England 47, Killdeer 45

New Rockford-Sheyenne 73, Dunseith 39

North Border 55, Midway-Minto 38

North Prairie 49, Four Winds/Minnewaukan 47

Oakes 60, Ellendale 34

St. John 52, Harvey-Wells County 42

Thompson 81, Hillsboro/Central Valley 29

