GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 64, Auburn 55

Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 30

Booker T. Washington 51, Huguenot 17

Brentsville 49, Osbourn 34

Broadwater Academy 45, Nandua 23

Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Currituck County, N.C. 21

Chantilly 38, TJ-Alexandria 33

Charlottesville 48, Wilson Memorial 40

E.C. Glass 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 10

Fort Defiance 67, Broadway 62

Grundy 46, Lebanon 43

Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36

Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 36

Loudoun County 56, Independence 43

Madison County 66, Culpeper 21

Magna Vista 54, Chatham 51

Manor High School 41, Dunbar, D.C. 28

Midlothian 43, Douglas Freeman 30

Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Hickory 30

Park View-Sterling 43, Manassas Park 33

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, William Fleming 29

Sherando 68, Warren County 38

Staunton River 59, Bassett 17

StoneBridge School 38, Suffolk Christian Academy 32

Twin Springs 46, Council 15

West Point 40, Lancaster 23

Windsor 53, Surry County 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

