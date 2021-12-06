GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 64, Auburn 55
Atlantic Shores Christian 51, Cape Henry Collegiate 30
Booker T. Washington 51, Huguenot 17
Brentsville 49, Osbourn 34
Broadwater Academy 45, Nandua 23
Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25
Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Currituck County, N.C. 21
Chantilly 38, TJ-Alexandria 33
Charlottesville 48, Wilson Memorial 40
E.C. Glass 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 10
Fort Defiance 67, Broadway 62
Grundy 46, Lebanon 43
Jefferson Forest 46, Brookville 36
Liberty-Bedford 55, Amherst County 36
Loudoun County 56, Independence 43
Madison County 66, Culpeper 21
Magna Vista 54, Chatham 51
Manor High School 41, Dunbar, D.C. 28
Midlothian 43, Douglas Freeman 30
Nansemond-Suffolk 70, Hickory 30
Park View-Sterling 43, Manassas Park 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, William Fleming 29
Sherando 68, Warren County 38
Staunton River 59, Bassett 17
StoneBridge School 38, Suffolk Christian Academy 32
Twin Springs 46, Council 15
West Point 40, Lancaster 23
Windsor 53, Surry County 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/