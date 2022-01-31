GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boothbay Region 28, Telstar Regional 24

Brunswick 42, Yarmouth 40

Calais 65, Machias 42

Caribou 72, Bucksport 29

Carrabec 57, Kents Hill 28

Central 47, Penquis Valley 21

Deer Isle-Stonington 61, Shead 28

Dexter Regional 50, Piscataquis Community 28

Dirigo 49, Monmouth Academy 33

Falmouth 48, South Portland 36

Gardiner Area 51, Brewer 35

Hall-Dale 60, Mountain Valley 32

Hermon 69, Foxcroft Academy 28

Houlton 59, Central Aroostook 35

Massabesic 46, Gorham 40

Mattanawcook Academy 59, Woodland 39

Morse 46, Westbrook 35

Mt. Abram 53, Buckfield 37

Narraguagus 39, George Stevens 34

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 49, Cheverus 48, OT

Pine Tree Academy 31, Islesboro Central 6

Richmond 29, Sacopee Valley 26

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 58, Oak Hill 33

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 68, Seacoast Christian School 16

Wells 46, York 45

Winthrop 50, Madison Area Memorial 32

Wisdom 57, East Grand (GHC) 36

