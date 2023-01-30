BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 68, Rustburg 56
Brookville 72, Liberty-Bedford 54
Brunswick 79, Windsor 43
Chelsea Academy 62, Holy Family 33
Frank Cox 54, Norfolk Academy 41
Giles 64, Craig County 38
Glen Allen 66, Clover Hill 48
Grundy 70, Tazewell 45
Hampton Christian 91, Isle of Wight Academy 60
James Madison 72, Centreville 40
King George 60, Riverbend 58
Lancaster 81, Bruton 46
Magna Vista 52, Halifax County 48
New Kent 76, Jamestown 53
Oak Hill Academy 77, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 69
Richlands 63, Holston 57
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 71, Potomac School 67
South Lakes 69, Chantilly 35
Unity Reed 69, Osbourn 52
Virginia Academy 67, Bethel 62
Westfield 58, Oakton 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
