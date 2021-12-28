GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Condon 29, Pilot Rock 25

2021 Cactus Jam=

Plano Prestonwood, Texas 60, Putnam 47

Baker Holiday Tournament=

Powder Valley 62, Adrian 30

Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=

Echo 61, Griswold 32

Stanfield 49, Wallowa 20

Summit Holiday Tournament=

Bend 36, Redmond 28

Hockinson, Wash. 48, Mountain View 45

Summit 50, Central 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catlin Gabel vs. King's Way Christian School, Wash., ccd.

Falls City vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.

Hillsboro vs. Dallas, ccd.

North Eugene vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

Perrydale vs. Dufur, ccd.

Scio vs. Centralia, Wash., ccd.

St. Paul vs. Days Creek, ccd.

Thurston vs. Glencoe, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

