GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Condon 29, Pilot Rock 25
2021 Cactus Jam=
Plano Prestonwood, Texas 60, Putnam 47
Baker Holiday Tournament=
Powder Valley 62, Adrian 30
Bouncin' Cancer Tournament=
Echo 61, Griswold 32
Stanfield 49, Wallowa 20
Summit Holiday Tournament=
Bend 36, Redmond 28
Hockinson, Wash. 48, Mountain View 45
Summit 50, Central 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catlin Gabel vs. King's Way Christian School, Wash., ccd.
Falls City vs. Siletz Valley, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Dallas, ccd.
North Eugene vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Perrydale vs. Dufur, ccd.
Scio vs. Centralia, Wash., ccd.
St. Paul vs. Days Creek, ccd.
Thurston vs. Glencoe, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/