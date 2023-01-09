GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barren Co. 47, Owensboro Apollo 37
Bell Co. 76, Clay Co. 48
Bethlehem 59, Washington Co. 21
Bracken Co. 50, Paris 48
Breckinridge Co. 61, North Hardin 59
Buckhorn 46, June Buchanan 34
Campbellsville 56, Caverna 45
Carlisle Co. 38, Hickman Co. 23
Christian Fellowship 49, Ballard Memorial 39
Conner 55, Simon Kenton 27
Crittenden Co. 62, Caldwell Co. 34
Daviess Co. 70, Hopkinsville 46
Gallatin Co. 50, Carroll Co. 38
Green Co. 75, North Hardin Christian 16
Hancock Co. 42, Tell City, Ind. 35
Harlan Co. 72, Lynn Camp 45
Hart Co. 65, Elizabethtown 50
Hazard 62, Lee Co. 50
Hopkins Co. Central 54, Marshall Co. 44
Johnson Central 60, Magoffin Co. 19
Livingston Central 42, Dawson Springs 19
Logan Co. 56, Ohio Co. 55
Lou. Atherton 42, IHS 24
Lou. Christian Academy 68, Cov. Holy Cross 60
Lou. Mercy 72, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 35
Mayfield 48, Fulton City 27
Meade Co. 71, Bardstown 40
Morgan Co. 49, Mason Co. 45
Murray 35, Fulton Co. 24
Newport Central Catholic 35, St. Henry 33
North Laurel 69, South Laurel 46
Oldham County 65, Thomas Nelson 49
Owen Co. 59, Eminence 13
Owensboro 63, Whitesville Trinity 32
Paducah Tilghman 72, Christian Co. 67
Pikeville 81, Jenkins 28
South Oldham 60, Bullitt Central 45
Southwestern 71, McCreary Central 33
Trigg Co. 51, Kenwood, Tenn. 31
University Heights 89, Fort Campbell 23
Warren East 44, Grayson Co. 30
Wayne Co. 40, Russell Co. 31
Williamstown 54, Cov. Latin 10
Wolfe Co. 68, Jackson City 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.