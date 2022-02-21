BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beresford 71, Wagner 54

Custer 60, Hill City 48

Dell Rapids 65, Garretson 55

Flandreau 68, Sioux Falls Christian 65

Hamlin 78, Canton 72

Irene-Wakonda 64, Bon Homme 49

Lyman 65, Stanley County 57

Madison 62, Milbank 54

Parkston 63, Corsica/Stickney 38

Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 23

Tri-Valley 55, Baltic 52

Vermillion 98, Flandreau Indian 28

Winner 75, Crow Creek 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Mobridge-Pollock, ppd.

Red Cloud vs. Bennett County, ccd.

