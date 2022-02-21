BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beresford 71, Wagner 54
Custer 60, Hill City 48
Dell Rapids 65, Garretson 55
Flandreau 68, Sioux Falls Christian 65
Hamlin 78, Canton 72
Irene-Wakonda 64, Bon Homme 49
Lyman 65, Stanley County 57
Madison 62, Milbank 54
Parkston 63, Corsica/Stickney 38
Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 23
Tri-Valley 55, Baltic 52
Vermillion 98, Flandreau Indian 28
Winner 75, Crow Creek 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Mobridge-Pollock, ppd.
Red Cloud vs. Bennett County, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/