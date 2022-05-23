Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 2

Canal Winchester 3, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 1

Grove City Central Crossing 2, Dublin Jerome 1

New Albany 12, Cols. St. Charles 2

Westerville North 4, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3

Division II
Region 5

Alliance Marlington 4, Streetsboro 2

Chagrin Falls 3, Richfield-Revere 0

Chardon 15, Mogadore Field 6

Hunting Valley University 3, Medina Buckeye 0

Lodi Cloverleaf 5, CVCA 2

Louisville 2, Salem 1

Niles McKinley 4, Canfield 3

Tallmadge 4, Parma Hts. Holy Name 1

Region 6

Akr. Hoban 6, Bay Village Bay 5

Norton 5, Beachwood 2

Region 7

Cols. Hartley 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder 1

Granville 1, Bloom-Carroll 0

Division III
Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Akr. Manchester 1

Gates Mills Gilmour 4, Smithville 0

Region 10

Amanda-Clearcreek 7, Centerburg 4

Fredericktown 4, Worthington Christian 3

Region 11

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3, Tipp City Bethel 2

Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 9, Middletown Madison 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 4, Carlisle 0

Reading 2, Cin. McNicholas 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 4, Cin. Madeira 3

Division IV
Region 15

Cardinton-Lincoln 8, Millersport 0

Lucasville Valley 4, Leesburg Fairfield 1

Newark Cath. 12, Granville Christian 2

Region 16

Cin. Christian 6, Fayetteville-Perry 0

Felicity-Franklin 10, Middletown Christian 3

Ft. Loramie 10, Bradford 0

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 14, Day. Christian 6

Russia 6, Pleasant Hill Newton 0

S. Charleston SE 3, Troy Christian 0

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you