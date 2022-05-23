|Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
|Division I
|Region 2
Canal Winchester 3, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 1
Grove City Central Crossing 2, Dublin Jerome 1
New Albany 12, Cols. St. Charles 2
Westerville North 4, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 3
|Division II
|Region 5
Alliance Marlington 4, Streetsboro 2
Chagrin Falls 3, Richfield-Revere 0
Chardon 15, Mogadore Field 6
Hunting Valley University 3, Medina Buckeye 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 5, CVCA 2
Louisville 2, Salem 1
Niles McKinley 4, Canfield 3
Tallmadge 4, Parma Hts. Holy Name 1
|Region 6
Akr. Hoban 6, Bay Village Bay 5
Norton 5, Beachwood 2
|Region 7
Cols. Hartley 2, Plain City Jonathan Alder 1
Granville 1, Bloom-Carroll 0
|Division III
|Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 2, Akr. Manchester 1
Gates Mills Gilmour 4, Smithville 0
|Region 10
Amanda-Clearcreek 7, Centerburg 4
Fredericktown 4, Worthington Christian 3
|Region 11
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3, Tipp City Bethel 2
Cin. Hills Christian Acad. 9, Middletown Madison 0
Cin. Summit Country Day 4, Carlisle 0
Reading 2, Cin. McNicholas 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 4, Cin. Madeira 3
|Division IV
|Region 15
Cardinton-Lincoln 8, Millersport 0
Lucasville Valley 4, Leesburg Fairfield 1
Newark Cath. 12, Granville Christian 2
|Region 16
Cin. Christian 6, Fayetteville-Perry 0
Felicity-Franklin 10, Middletown Christian 3
Ft. Loramie 10, Bradford 0
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 14, Day. Christian 6
Russia 6, Pleasant Hill Newton 0
S. Charleston SE 3, Troy Christian 0
