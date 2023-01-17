GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Catholic 69, Capitol 36

Bell City 44, Oakdale 34

Carver 49, Abramson 15

Cedar Creek 45, Saline 11

De La Salle 52, Riverside Academy 32

Denham Springs 58, French Settlement 28

East St. John 54, Alexandria 52

Fairview 77, Scotlandville 51

Geo Next Generation 35, Livingston Collegiate Academy 28

Hathaway 79, Northside, Va. 42

John Curtis Christian 64, West Jefferson 45

LaGrange 57, Acadiana 33

Lafayette 79, Oak Hill 55

Liberty 68, Northshore 39

Pope John Paul 31, Sacred Heart 26

Salmen 51, Bolton 45

St. Amant 70, Carroll 57

St. Katharine Drexel 46, Crescent City 19

Starks 52, Converse 41

Walker 57, Huntington 35

Zachary 69, Dutchtown 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berwick vs. Westminster Christian (LAF), ccd.

St. Thomas More vs. Vandebilt Catholic, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you