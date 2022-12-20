GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley 47, Timberland 44

Bishop O'Connell, Va. 61, Socastee 17

Bluffton 47, Atkinson County, Ga. 22

Camden 67, Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 36

Columbia 66, Midland Valley 56

Crestwood 57, Loris 38

Easley 42, Hilton Head Island 34

Fountain Inn 61, Southside Christian 57

Gilbert 52, South Aiken 48

Greenwood Christian 48, Northside Christian 32

Hartsville 53, Emerald 37

High Point Academy 62, Cardinal Newman 20

Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 48, St. James 22

Lakewood 59, Scott's Branch 39

Lexington 50, James F. Byrnes 46

Miami, Fla. 45, Westwood 25

North Augusta 43, Northwood Academy 34

Philip Simmons 53, Brunswick, Ga. 50

Silver Bluff 56, Spartanburg 47

Socastee 54, Wilson 49

Southside 57, Gray Collegiate Academy 31

Spring Valley 57, Dutch Fork 50

Stratford 71, R.B. Stall 44

Trinity Byrnes School 41, Northside Christian 28

West Florence 53, Mullins 16

West Oak 40, Woodland 32

Westlake, Ga. 70, Military Magnet Academy 48

White County, Tenn. 45, Sumter 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

