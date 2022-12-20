GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley 47, Timberland 44
Bishop O'Connell, Va. 61, Socastee 17
Bluffton 47, Atkinson County, Ga. 22
Camden 67, Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 36
Columbia 66, Midland Valley 56
Crestwood 57, Loris 38
Easley 42, Hilton Head Island 34
Fountain Inn 61, Southside Christian 57
Gilbert 52, South Aiken 48
Greenwood Christian 48, Northside Christian 32
Hartsville 53, Emerald 37
High Point Academy 62, Cardinal Newman 20
Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 48, St. James 22
Lakewood 59, Scott's Branch 39
Lexington 50, James F. Byrnes 46
Miami, Fla. 45, Westwood 25
North Augusta 43, Northwood Academy 34
Philip Simmons 53, Brunswick, Ga. 50
Silver Bluff 56, Spartanburg 47
Socastee 54, Wilson 49
Southside 57, Gray Collegiate Academy 31
Spring Valley 57, Dutch Fork 50
Stratford 71, R.B. Stall 44
Trinity Byrnes School 41, Northside Christian 28
West Florence 53, Mullins 16
West Oak 40, Woodland 32
Westlake, Ga. 70, Military Magnet Academy 48
White County, Tenn. 45, Sumter 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
