BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 65, Brookville 40

Battlefield 62, Woodbridge 34

Benedictine 64, Cristo Rey Richmond 53

Booker T. Washington 75, Lake Taylor 65

C.D. Hylton 55, Osbourn 53

Charles City County High School 69, Appomattox Regional GS 22

Churchland 55, Manor High School 50

Colonial Heights 75, Southampton 45

Cosby 49, Matoaca 44

Deep Run 52, Atlee 51

Eastern View 96, Fauquier 72

Forest Park 75, Unity Reed 51

Franklin County 58, Halifax County 35

Freedom (South Riding) 54, James Wood 42

Hanover 79, Louisa 30

Highland-Warrenton 62, Peninsula Catholic 57

Isle of Wight Academy 55, Denbigh 44

Liberty-Bealeton 51, Manassas Park 18

Loudoun Valley 53, Briar Woods 43

Maury 59, Norcom 30

Meridian High School 65, John R. Lewis 48

New Kent 82, King William 44

Norview 64, Granby 34

Orange County 69, Culpeper 54

Park View-Sterling 85, Brentsville 65

Parry McCluer 49, Nelson County 22

Patrick County 57, Dan River 56

Riverside 59, Dominion 54

Rock Ridge 57, Sherando 52

Rockingham County, N.C. 70, Carlisle 69

Rustburg 72, William Campbell 57

Salem 51, Staunton River 40

Tunstall 97, Chatham 39

Tuscarora 77, Independence 52

Westmoreland County 78, Mathews 52

Woodgrove 63, Loudoun County 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

