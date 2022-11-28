BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 65, Brookville 40
Battlefield 62, Woodbridge 34
Benedictine 64, Cristo Rey Richmond 53
Booker T. Washington 75, Lake Taylor 65
C.D. Hylton 55, Osbourn 53
Charles City County High School 69, Appomattox Regional GS 22
Churchland 55, Manor High School 50
Colonial Heights 75, Southampton 45
Cosby 49, Matoaca 44
Deep Run 52, Atlee 51
Eastern View 96, Fauquier 72
Forest Park 75, Unity Reed 51
Franklin County 58, Halifax County 35
Freedom (South Riding) 54, James Wood 42
Hanover 79, Louisa 30
Highland-Warrenton 62, Peninsula Catholic 57
Isle of Wight Academy 55, Denbigh 44
Liberty-Bealeton 51, Manassas Park 18
Loudoun Valley 53, Briar Woods 43
Maury 59, Norcom 30
Meridian High School 65, John R. Lewis 48
New Kent 82, King William 44
Norview 64, Granby 34
Orange County 69, Culpeper 54
Park View-Sterling 85, Brentsville 65
Parry McCluer 49, Nelson County 22
Patrick County 57, Dan River 56
Riverside 59, Dominion 54
Rock Ridge 57, Sherando 52
Rockingham County, N.C. 70, Carlisle 69
Rustburg 72, William Campbell 57
Salem 51, Staunton River 40
Tunstall 97, Chatham 39
Tuscarora 77, Independence 52
Westmoreland County 78, Mathews 52
Woodgrove 63, Loudoun County 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
