BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Lake 80, Brandon-Evansville 40

Blue Earth Area 78, Medford 42

Brainerd 80, Fergus Falls 58

Canby 69, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 54

Concordia Academy 84, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51

Dawson-Boyd 89, Lac qui Parle Valley 50

Deer River 58, Blackduck 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Foley 69

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 94, Floodwood 45

Grafton, N.D. 92, Stephen-Argyle 64

Grand Meadow 70, LeRoy-Ostrander 56

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 105, Cleveland 41

Kingsland 59, Lanesboro 58

Lake City 74, Byron 57

Lakeview 81, Yellow Medicine East 51

Legacy Christian 83, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 56

Mahtomedi 67, River Falls, Wis. 60

Math and Science Academy 76, Academy for Science and Agriculture 16

Minneapolis North 94, New Richmond, Wis. 84

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 86, LeSueur-Henderson 57

Mounds View 76, Fridley 47

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Cromwell 59

Red Rock Central 54, Sleepy Eye 33

Renville County West 74, Ortonville 49

Rochester Century 72, Faribault 53

Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 69

Roseau 77, Lake of the Woods 34

Rushford-Peterson 55, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

Sauk Centre 58, Montevideo 48

Spring Grove 49, Mabel-Canton 34

St. Agnes 66, Mounds Park Academy 58

St. James Area 82, Madelia 55

Thompson, N.D. 68, East Grand Forks 59

United Christian 63, Community of Peace 45

West Central 74, Benson 48

Windom 102, Springfield 101

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cook County vs. Wrenshall, ppd.

