BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Les Schwab Invitational=

Central Catholic 64, Lake Oswego 53

Lincoln 88, Tigard 85

Tualatin 81, Roosevelt 79

West Linn 87, Barlow 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

