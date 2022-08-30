PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bloomington Kennedy def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21

Breck def. Spectrum, 28-26, 24-26, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8

Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-27, 25-20

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Nicollet, 25-12, 25-10, 25-9

Centennial def. Mounds View, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18

Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 27-25, 25-13, 25-16

East Grand Forks def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-20, 25-8, 25-17

Hill-Murray def. Chisago Lakes, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Norman County East, 25-22, 25-15, 3-0

Irondale def. St. Francis, 3-0

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Maple River, 25-8, 25-5, 25-11

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Ortonville, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17

Lake of the Woods def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14

Lanesboro def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. United Christian, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19

Lewiston-Altura def. Austin, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14

Mesabi East def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12

Mound Westonka def. Big Lake, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14

Mounds Park Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-9, 25-11, 25-5

Pine City def. Mora, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Pine Island def. St. Charles, 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23

Richfield def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17

Rochester Lourdes def. Winona Cotter, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15, 25-12

Rockford def. Providence Academy, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22

Sacred Heart def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16

Wabasha-Kellogg def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20

Wabasso def. Lakeview, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17

Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-10, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15

West Lutheran def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-6, 25-9, 25-6

