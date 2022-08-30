PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bloomington Kennedy def. Minneapolis South, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21
Breck def. Spectrum, 28-26, 24-26, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8
Cambridge-Isanti def. Coon Rapids, 25-20, 25-11, 25-13
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-10, 25-27, 25-20
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Nicollet, 25-12, 25-10, 25-9
Centennial def. Mounds View, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Brandon-Evansville, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18
Cristo Rey Jesuit def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 27-25, 25-13, 25-16
East Grand Forks def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-20, 25-8, 25-17
Hill-Murray def. Chisago Lakes, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Norman County East, 25-22, 25-15, 3-0
Irondale def. St. Francis, 3-0
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Maple River, 25-8, 25-5, 25-11
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Ortonville, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17
Lake of the Woods def. Fertile-Beltrami, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14
Lanesboro def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-22, 27-25, 25-22
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. United Christian, 25-10, 25-12, 25-19
Lewiston-Altura def. Austin, 22-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
Mesabi East def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12
Mound Westonka def. Big Lake, 25-19, 25-22, 25-14
Mounds Park Academy def. Math and Science Academy, 25-9, 25-11, 25-5
Pine City def. Mora, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Pine Island def. St. Charles, 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23
Richfield def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-21, 25-19, 25-17
Rochester Lourdes def. Winona Cotter, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15, 25-12
Rockford def. Providence Academy, 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22
Sacred Heart def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16
Wabasha-Kellogg def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20
Wabasso def. Lakeview, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17
Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-10, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
West Lutheran def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-6, 25-9, 25-6
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
