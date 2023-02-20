GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Pine River-Backus 35
Blackduck 71, Laporte 31
Blue Earth Area 64, Medford 61
Braham 62, Mora 27
Carlton 44, Hill City/Northland 38
Concordia Academy 84, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51
Dawson-Boyd 58, Ortonville 50
Edgerton 54, Murray County Central 37
Esko 62, Princeton 42
Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Red Rock Central 41
Holy Angels 74, St. Anthony 55
Kelliher/Northome 72, Bigfork 39
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49, Brandon-Evansville 40
Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Minneota 41
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50, Tri-City United 38
Litchfield 42, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24
Little Falls 56, Swanville 35
Math and Science Academy 39, North Lakes Academy 36
Mound Westonka 66, Norwood-Young America 55
Mounds Park Academy 54, St. Agnes 39
Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Cromwell 47
Mountain Lake Area 70, Madelia 35
New Prague 65, Kasson-Mantorville 64
New York Mills 60, Battle Lake 37
Pillager 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 45
Pine City 77, Cloquet 63
Providence Academy 96, Annandale 48
Red Lake Falls 65, Win-E-Mac 36
Redwood Valley 98, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29
Rochester Century 58, Fairmont 55
Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 61
Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 41
Roseau 67, Lake of the Woods 31
Sebeka 50, Verndale 43
Sibley East 52, New Ulm Cathedral 29
Sleepy Eye 60, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 38
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 94, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 43
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 35
St. Croix Lutheran 75, Richfield 36
St. Croix Prep 64, New Life Academy 35
St. James Area 74, Martin County West 51
Staples-Motley 43, Parkers Prairie 41
Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 68
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, Adrian/Ellsworth 38
Willmar 76, Big Lake 44
Windom 76, Springfield 64
Winona 67, Northfield 51
Yellow Medicine East 61, Lakeview 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Sacred Heart, ppd.
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Rothsay, ppd.
Cook County vs. Wrenshall, ppd.
Melrose vs. Paynesville, ccd.
Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
