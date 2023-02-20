GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 71, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Pine River-Backus 35

Blackduck 71, Laporte 31

Blue Earth Area 64, Medford 61

Braham 62, Mora 27

Carlton 44, Hill City/Northland 38

Concordia Academy 84, Cristo Rey Jesuit 51

Dawson-Boyd 58, Ortonville 50

Edgerton 54, Murray County Central 37

Esko 62, Princeton 42

Hills-Beaver Creek 63, Red Rock Central 41

Holy Angels 74, St. Anthony 55

Kelliher/Northome 72, Bigfork 39

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49, Brandon-Evansville 40

Lac qui Parle Valley 54, Minneota 41

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 50, Tri-City United 38

Litchfield 42, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 24

Little Falls 56, Swanville 35

Math and Science Academy 39, North Lakes Academy 36

Mound Westonka 66, Norwood-Young America 55

Mounds Park Academy 54, St. Agnes 39

Mountain Iron-Buhl 69, Cromwell 47

Mountain Lake Area 70, Madelia 35

New Prague 65, Kasson-Mantorville 64

New York Mills 60, Battle Lake 37

Pillager 72, Moose Lake/Willow River 45

Pine City 77, Cloquet 63

Providence Academy 96, Annandale 48

Red Lake Falls 65, Win-E-Mac 36

Redwood Valley 98, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 29

Rochester Century 58, Fairmont 55

Rochester Mayo 73, Austin 61

Rogers 59, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

Roseau 67, Lake of the Woods 31

Sebeka 50, Verndale 43

Sibley East 52, New Ulm Cathedral 29

Sleepy Eye 60, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 38

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 94, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 43

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 35

St. Croix Lutheran 75, Richfield 36

St. Croix Prep 64, New Life Academy 35

St. James Area 74, Martin County West 51

Staples-Motley 43, Parkers Prairie 41

Stephen-Argyle 71, Northern Freeze 68

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 62, Adrian/Ellsworth 38

Willmar 76, Big Lake 44

Windom 76, Springfield 64

Winona 67, Northfield 51

Yellow Medicine East 61, Lakeview 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River vs. Sacred Heart, ppd.

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Rothsay, ppd.

Cook County vs. Wrenshall, ppd.

Melrose vs. Paynesville, ccd.

Park Christian vs. Frazee, ppd.

