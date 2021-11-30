GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albertville 36, Guntersville 35

Athens Bible 39, Woodville 34

Auburn 75, Beauregard 13

Brooks 59, Lexington 46

Central - Clay County 63, Horseshoe Bend 52

Clements 56, East Lawrence 23

Daphne 66, Baldwin County 49

Decatur 46, Brewer 42

Decatur Heritage 62, Addison 38

Deshler 76, West Point 65

Dothan 60, Smiths Station 30

Fort Payne 88, Southside-Gadsden 71

Gadsden 44, Grissom 39

Geneva County 50, Houston Academy 38

Georgiana 50, Straughn 46

Gulf Shores 57, Bayside Academy 18

Hamilton 61, Marion County 48

Hayden 52, Appalachian 25

Hazel Green 64, Hartselle 30

Hoover 72, Northridge 35

Isabella 69, Jefferson Christian Academy 45

Jackson 58, Blount 45

Marbury 51, Montevallo 47

Muscle Shoals 68, James Clemens 62

Ragland 56, Ohatchee 54

Southside-Selma 53, Sidney Lanier 23

Winston County 64, Saint Bernard Prep 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

