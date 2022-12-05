BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avail Academy 81, LILA 29
Belle Plaine 76, Mayer-Lutheran 50
Bethlehem Academy 64, United Christian 41
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 69, Community of Peace 59
East Central 84, Mille Lacs Co-op 35
Fertile-Beltrami 83, Win-E-Mac 68
Fosston 83, Bagley 25
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 65, Red Lake County 60
Hmong Academy 47, Academy for Science and Agriculture 29
Jackson County Central 66, Martin County West 59
La Crescent 67, Triton 59
Lewiston-Altura 68, Winona Cotter 66
MACCRAY 74, Ortonville 35
Mahnomen/Waubun 70, NCEUH 42
Maranatha Christian 78, Hiawatha Collegiate 64
Parkers Prairie 72, Swanville 70
Pelican Rapids 78, Crookston 42
Pipestone 59, Dawson-Boyd 49
Rushford-Peterson 80, Schaeffer Academy 52
St. Paul Humboldt 66, Math and Science Academy 46
Stillwater 69, North St. Paul 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
