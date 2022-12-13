GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 61, Lynn 27

Catholic-Montgomery 70, Alabama Christian Academy 25

Cedar Bluff 37, Ashville 23

Chelsea 63, Sylacauga 16

Cold Springs 61, Meek 23

Cottonwood 47, Hou Academy 40

Cullman 66, Chilton County 56

Dora 42, Carbon Hill 38

Elba 58, Zion Chapel 29

Etowah 61, Westbrook Christian 43

Faith Academy 63, Mobile Christian 30

Foley 81, Elberta 5

Grissom 57, Columbia 46

Hamilton 47, Sulligent 41

Helena 46, Calera 25

Hillcrest 75, Demopolis 28

Holtville 54, Thorsby 29

Hoover 62, Northridge 29

Jacksonville Christian 55, Coosa Christian 25

Jasper 65, Cornerstone School 18

Lanett 71, Horseshoe Bend 57

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 71, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 10

Loachapoka 61, Maplesville 38

Mars Hill Bible 85, Brooks 17

Midfield 60, Indian Springs 19

Montevallo 48, Oak Grove 29

Muscle Shoals 49, Austin 22

New Hope 52, Fairview 33

Northside 44, Holy Spirit 9

Parker 56, Wenonah 43

Providence Christian 62, Rehobeth 48

Ramsay 70, Anniston 43

Reeltown 42, Central Coosa 27

South Lamar 57, Berry 13

UMS-Wright 62, Saraland 50

University Charter 51, Tuscaloosa Academy 35

Wicksburg 36, Kinston 34

Winfield 34, Fayette County 32

Winterboro 61, Fayetteville 23

Woodville 44, Whitesburg Christian 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. John Paul II Catholic vs. Section, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you