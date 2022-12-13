GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 61, Lynn 27
Catholic-Montgomery 70, Alabama Christian Academy 25
Cedar Bluff 37, Ashville 23
Chelsea 63, Sylacauga 16
Cold Springs 61, Meek 23
Cottonwood 47, Hou Academy 40
Cullman 66, Chilton County 56
Dora 42, Carbon Hill 38
Elba 58, Zion Chapel 29
Etowah 61, Westbrook Christian 43
Faith Academy 63, Mobile Christian 30
Foley 81, Elberta 5
Grissom 57, Columbia 46
Hamilton 47, Sulligent 41
Helena 46, Calera 25
Hillcrest 75, Demopolis 28
Holtville 54, Thorsby 29
Hoover 62, Northridge 29
Jacksonville Christian 55, Coosa Christian 25
Jasper 65, Cornerstone School 18
Lanett 71, Horseshoe Bend 57
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 71, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 10
Loachapoka 61, Maplesville 38
Mars Hill Bible 85, Brooks 17
Midfield 60, Indian Springs 19
Montevallo 48, Oak Grove 29
Muscle Shoals 49, Austin 22
New Hope 52, Fairview 33
Northside 44, Holy Spirit 9
Parker 56, Wenonah 43
Providence Christian 62, Rehobeth 48
Ramsay 70, Anniston 43
Reeltown 42, Central Coosa 27
South Lamar 57, Berry 13
UMS-Wright 62, Saraland 50
University Charter 51, Tuscaloosa Academy 35
Wicksburg 36, Kinston 34
Winfield 34, Fayette County 32
Winterboro 61, Fayetteville 23
Woodville 44, Whitesburg Christian 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. John Paul II Catholic vs. Section, ccd.
