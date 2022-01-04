BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 57, Madison Heights Lamphere 45

Bark River-Harris 49, Ishpeming 44

Burton Bendle 56, Flint Southwestern 53

Ellsworth 60, Mancelona 52

Farmington 46, Port Huron 33

Gorham Fayette, Ohio 66, Morenci 51

Iron Mountain 48, Gladstone 34

Lake City 78, Farwell 37

Manistique 57, Engadine 40

Munising 69, North Dickinson 30

North Central 57, Norway 44

Ontonagon 56, Republic-Michigamme 43

Sanford-Meridian 51, Unionville-Sebewaing 20

Watersmeet 68, Baraga 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

