GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton Marquette 50, Collinsville 36
Amundsen 49, Crystal Lake South 22
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Rushville-Industry 37
Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24
Carrollton 51, Metro-East Lutheran 8
Centralia 39, Hamilton County 25
Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Danville Schlarman 5
Colfax Ridgeview 32, Roanoke-Benson 16
Columbia 55, Roxana 30
Concord (Triopia) 39, Liberty 28
Cullom Tri-Point 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 40
Donovan 45, Momence 26
Dupo 53, Valmeyer 21
El Paso-Gridley 37, Clinton 32
Erie/Prophetstown 47, Sterling Newman 23
Fieldcrest 54, Seneca 24
Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 21
Flora 51, Lawrenceville 17
Freeburg 47, Breese Central 41
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 38, Forreston 22
Gilman Iroquois West 50, Illinois Lutheran 30
Glenbard North 44, Glenbard East 12
Grant Park 40, Kankakee Grace Christian 22
Havana 42, Farmington 38
Henry 37, Midland 26
Hersey 75, Payton 37
Heyworth 36, Cerro Gordo 28
Humble Summer Creek, Texas 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 27
Illini Bluffs 41, Princeville 39
Illini West (Carthage) 68, Clark County, Mo. 27
LaSalle-Peru 52, Pontiac 42
Lisle (Benet Academy) 71, Naperville North 61
Loyola 51, Taft 37
Marengo 41, Belvidere 38
Mattoon 64, Marshall 46
Metamora 52, Joliet Catholic 20
Mother McAuley 52, Yorkville 37
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Beardstown 20
North Clay 61, Casey-Westfield 27
North-Mac 41, Piasa Southwestern 31
Okawville 53, Trenton Wesclin 24
Orangeville 49, Juda, Wis. 17
Ottawa 49, Streator 12
Pana 42, Athens 15
Paris 51, Teutopolis 49
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15
Peoria (H.S.) 72, Peoria Manual 8
Petersburg PORTA 33, Riverton 29
Putnam County 55, St. Bede 43
Quincy Notre Dame 50, Camp Point Central 35
Rosary 53, Kenwood 51
Serena 45, Ottawa Marquette 25
Stillman Valley 46, Rosary 34
Sycamore 47, Bolingbrook 42
Tolono Unity 55, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Waverly 56, Mount Olive 17
West Carroll 51, Pearl City 31
Westinghouse 58, Evergreen Park 34
Wheaton North 50, St. Charles North 42
Williamsville 50, Illini Central 33
Wilmington 48, Reed-Custer 33
Winnebago 45, Lanark Eastland 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clifton Central vs. Beecher, ccd.
