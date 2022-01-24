GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 58, Riverside, Oakland 32

BCLUW, Conrad 44, GMG, Garwin 34

Belmond-Klemme 44, AGWSR, Ackley 38

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Waterloo Christian School 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Ogden 20

Des Moines Christian 51, Pella Christian 41

Dike-New Hartford 68, Roland-Story, Story City 63, OT

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, Starmont 15

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Red Oak 27

Fairfield 61, Van Buren, Keosauqua 21

Fort Dodge 70, Marshalltown 25

Fremont Mills, Tabor 57, Bedford 37

Gilbert 77, Nevada 55

Grand View Christian 54, Glidden-Ralston 46

Holy Trinity 52, Eldon Cardinal 30

Lewis Central 44, Urbandale 36

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 74, River Valley, Correctionville 34

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 40, West Liberty 38

Newell-Fonda 91, West Bend-Mallard 34

Newton 43, PCM, Monroe 28

North Union 73, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36

Osage 60, Charles City 32

Shenandoah 49, Clarinda 22

Solon 64, West Branch 41

Tripoli 49, Postville 40

Underwood 0, Logan-Magnolia 0

Wapello 43, Hillcrest Academy 23

Washington 38, Ottumwa 25

West Delaware, Manchester 37, Monticello 19

West Fork, Sheffield 60, Rockford 21

Westwood, Sloan 84, Missouri Valley 13

