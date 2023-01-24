BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 70, Aurora Central 62

Arvada West 65, Valor Christian 63

Banning Lewis Prep 64, Colorado Springs 44

Boulder 60, Westminster 43

Bruce Randolph 75, Sheridan 42

Byers 60, Arickaree High School 31

Cherokee Trail 72, Golden 61

Columbine 54, Grandview 49

DSST: Montview 53, Platte Canyon 38

Dakota Ridge 71, Green Mountain 62

Denver Jewish Day School 61, Lyons 42

Discovery Canyon 55, Liberty 42

Eagle Ridge Academy 75, DSST: Byers 41

Englewood 70, Pinnacle 55

Fort Lupton 62, Middle Park 45

Front Range Baptist 74, Mile High Adventist Academy 42

Jefferson 82, Lake County 68

Manual 61, Thomas MacLaren 46

Ralston Valley 77, Lakewood 67

Smoky Hill 71, Chaparral 63

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you