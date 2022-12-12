GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 74, Northern Freeze 42
Barnum 66, Cherry 36
Bigfork 43, Carlton 25
Burnsville 81, Apple Valley 35
Chisholm 74, Littlefork-Big Falls 19
Christ's Household of Faith 54, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 26
Cromwell 65, Deer River 20
Crosby-Ironton 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 67
Dover-Eyota 64, Wabasha-Kellogg 30
Fertile-Beltrami 78, Cass Lake-Bena 62
Hope Academy 48, Liberty Classical 19
Kittson County Central 89, Climax/Fisher 77
Mesabi East 55, Floodwood 38
Minneapolis Southwest 71, Minneapolis South 36
Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Menahga 63
Nova Classical Academy 52, Community of Peace 12
Sacred Heart 61, Red Lake County 36
Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Moorhead 41
South Ridge 80, Greenway 20
St. James Area 73, Nicollet 38
St. Michael-Albertville 94, Osseo 32
Stewartville 95, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 35
United Christian 64, Schaeffer Academy 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.