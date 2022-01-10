BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 60, Falls Church 59

Bishop Ireton 75, St. John Paul the Great 62

Carroll County 76, Marion 64

Dominion 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

Gainesville 51, Freedom (South Riding) 36

Liberty Christian 54, Amherst County 48

Loudoun County 65, Rock Ridge 56

Loudoun Valley 67, Lightridge 40

Lynchburg Home School 60, Temple Christian 52

Madison County 47, Strasburg 34

McLean 73, Chantilly 49

Menchville 95, Gloucester 24

Northwood 71, Council 36

Page County 74, Mountain View High School 47

Page County 74, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47

Paul VI Catholic High School 87, Heights, Md. 42

Sherando 54, Musselman, W.Va. 53

Stone Bridge 65, Broad Run 44

Thomas Dale 77, Monacan 54

Veritas Collegiate Academy 103, Christchurch 65

Washington & Lee 85, Mathews 46

William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 45

William Monroe 51, Turner Ashby 35

Woodgrove 51, Tuscarora 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

