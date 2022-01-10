BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 60, Falls Church 59
Bishop Ireton 75, St. John Paul the Great 62
Carroll County 76, Marion 64
Dominion 70, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
Gainesville 51, Freedom (South Riding) 36
Liberty Christian 54, Amherst County 48
Loudoun County 65, Rock Ridge 56
Loudoun Valley 67, Lightridge 40
Lynchburg Home School 60, Temple Christian 52
Madison County 47, Strasburg 34
McLean 73, Chantilly 49
Menchville 95, Gloucester 24
Northwood 71, Council 36
Page County 74, Mountain View High School 47
Page County 74, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 47
Paul VI Catholic High School 87, Heights, Md. 42
Sherando 54, Musselman, W.Va. 53
Stone Bridge 65, Broad Run 44
Thomas Dale 77, Monacan 54
Veritas Collegiate Academy 103, Christchurch 65
Washington & Lee 85, Mathews 46
William Fleming 70, Roanoke Catholic 45
William Monroe 51, Turner Ashby 35
Woodgrove 51, Tuscarora 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/