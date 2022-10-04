PREP FOOTBALL=
Baker County 42, West Nassau County 0
Bell 40, Seven Rivers Christian 27
Bishop Kenny 31, Wolfson 0
Bloomingdale 33, Lennard 0
Bolles School 45, Episcopal 7
Boynton Beach 55, Somerset-Canyons 14
Bradford 38, Keystone Heights 0
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 41, Berkeley Prep 10
Doral Academy Charter 30, Goleman 14
Douglas 33, Coral Springs 0
Durant 14, Sumner 13
Dwyer 14, Pahokee 12
East Bay 53, Spoto 6
East Lake 55, George Steinbrenner 54
Eastside 14, North Marion 6
Everglades 21, American 13
First Coast 36, Englewood 6
Flagler Palm Coast 20, Ponte Vedra 17
Fletcher 28, Terry Parker 12
Fort Pierce Westwood 21, Okeechobee 14
Gaither 24, Hillsborough 21
Gulf 47, Citrus 13
Gulliver Prep 44, Miami Killian 6
Jefferson County 36, FAMU 12
Jesuit 71, Leto 0
Lakewood 37, Boca Ciega 7
Land O'Lakes 17, Mitchell 7
Largo 31, Countryside 0
Middleburg 44, Ridgeview 6
Middleton 49, Chamberlain 0
Newsome 29, Riverview 12
Ocala Trinity Catholic 56, St. Joseph Academy 0
Orlando Christian 31, First Academy-Orlando 7
Palm Beach Central 58, John I. Leonard 20
Palm Harbor University 10, Sickles 0
Pasco 39, Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 18
Plant 17, Strawberry Crest 0
Plant City 37, Alonso 12
Seminole 14, Kissimmee Osceola 0
Shorecrest Prep 59, Real Life Christian 0
South Sumter 50, Crystal River 0
Springstead 21, Wiregrass Ranch 3
St. Augustine 42, Matanzas 7
St. Brendan 21, Miami Springs 14
St. Lucie Centennial 14, Martin County 13
Suwannee 38, Taylor County 0
Tampa Bay Tech 75, Tampa Freedom 0
Tavares 0, Leesburg 0
Vero Beach 47, Fort Pierce Central 7
Victory Christian 40, Zephyrhills Christian 12
Wellington 36, Forest Hill 7
West Boca Raton Community 21, Deerfield Beach 17
Wharton 20, Armwood 13
Williston 42, Newberry 19
Zephyrhills 42, Wesley Chapel 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Port Orange Atlantic vs. Lake Weir, ccd.
