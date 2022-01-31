GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 37, Fairview 30
Apple Creek Waynedale 63, Rittman 9
Ashland Blazer, Ky. 62, Ironton 43, 6OT
Ashtabula Edgewood 72, Ashtabula Lakeside 46
Ashville Teays Valley 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 32
Atwater Waterloo 70, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48
Barnesville 55, Madonna, W.Va. 41
Beallsville 85, Trinity, W.Va. 82, 2OT
Belmont Union Local 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 64, Bellaire 23
Botkins 42, Lima Perry 14
Bristol 64, Andover Pymatuning Valley 31
Bryan 43, Van Wert 39
Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Ansonia 52
Canfield S. Range 45, Struthers 33
Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 38
Chardon 42, Chagrin Falls 40
Chillicothe 64, New Hope Christian 47
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 48, Warren Harding 42
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Cle. VASJ 28
Cle. St. Joseph 47, Elyria Cath. 36
Cols. DeSales 42, Dublin Scioto 31
Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, West 18, 6OT
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 66, Gates Mills Hawken 38
Day. Christian 36, Jamestown Greeneview 34
Defiance Ayersville 43, Stryker 30
Delphos St. John's 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 35
Dola Hardin Northern 36, Arcadia 34
Dover 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Eastlake North 54, Cornerstone Christian 19
Fairport Harbor Harding 65, E. Cle. Shaw 40
Findlay 42, Tol. St. Ursula 34
Findlay Liberty-Benton 69, Pandora-Gilboa 23
Fremont Ross 64, Lima Sr. 27
Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Wellington 24
Galloway Westland 29, Cols. KIPP 18
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 25
Girard 58, Niles McKinley 20
Greenwich S. Cent. 36, Sullivan Black River 33
Hamilton Ross 55, Reading 15
Hanoverton United 50, Lisbon David Anderson 24
Highlands, Ky. 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40
Kettering Alter 48, Bishop Fenwick 39
Kings Mills Kings 64, Day. Carroll 54
Kinsman Badger 40, Cortland Maplewood 32
Kirtland 35, Richmond Hts. 23
Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Bethel-Tate 18
Liberty Center 56, Tontogany Otsego 12
Lima Bath 41, Versailles 23
Linsly, W.Va. 55, Martins Ferry 29
Lore City Buckeye Trail 49, Caldwell 38
Lyndhurst Brush 101, Akr. Firestone 25
Madison 59, Aurora 50
Mansfield Temple Christian 57, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 41
Mantua Crestwood 53, Rootstown 41
Mayfield 51, Cuyahoga Falls 29
McArthur Vinton County 61, Athens 28
Medina 48, Medina Highland 35
Miamisburg 59, Lebanon 47
Middletown Madison Senior 63, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35
Milford 66, Cin. Turpin 57
Millbury Lake 65, Pemberville Eastwood 52
Mogadore Field 41, Akr. Coventry 27
Morgantown, W.Va. 68, Vincent Warren 45
Morral Ridgedale 52, Bucyrus 36
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 26
New Boston Glenwood 44, Latham Western 41
New Philadelphia 45, N. Can. Hoover 36, OT
New Riegel 60, Sandusky St. Mary 20
Newark Cath. 37, Hebron Lakewood 28
Norton 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 57
Notre Dame Academy 44, Tol. Whitmer 37
Oak Glen, W.Va. 67, St. Clairsville 57
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Ashtabula St. John 18
Parma 50, Sheffield Brookside 30
Parma Padua 36, Parma Hts. Holy Name 28
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40, Granville 27
Peebles 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 32
Philo 33, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 27
Poland Seminary 48, Cortland Lakeview 21
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Albany Alexander 55
Portsmouth 54, Portsmouth Clay 35
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Franklin Furnace Green 22
Portsmouth W. 58, Minford 47
Proctorville Fairland 74, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40
Raceland, Ky. 51, Ironton St. Joseph 26
Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35
S. Point 32, Jackson 28
S. Webster 73, Beaver Eastern 38
Sandusky 55, Lorain Clearview 12
Seaman N. Adams 51, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 31, Salineville Southern 23
Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 8
Streetsboro 40, Peninsula Woodridge 29
Thornville Sheridan 60, New Concord John Glenn 43
Tol. Christian 45, Miller City 32
Tolsia, W.Va. 43, Chesapeake 38
Uhrichsville Claymont 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33
Union City Mississinawa Valley 63, Houston 59
Van Wert Lincolnview 63, Ft. Jennings 33
Vienna Mathews 60, Southington Chalker 31
W. Union 70, RULH 45
Waterford 59, Glouster Trimble 37
Wauseon 44, Tol. Bowsher 34
Waverly 60, Oak Hill 52
Waynesville 43, Carlisle 26
Wellington 50, Ashland Mapleton 40
Westlake 53, Rocky River Magnificat 48
Wheelersburg 44, Lucasville Valley 31
Williamsburg 42, Georgetown 33
Windham 55, Warren Lordstown 18
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, New Matamoras Frontier 40
Wooster 53, Mansfield Sr. 43
Worthington Christian 56, New Lexington 38
Youngs. Boardman 46, Youngs. Ursuline 35
Youngs. Liberty 78, Leavittsburg LaBrae 38
Zanesville 47, Logan 34
Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, Coshocton 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fairborn vs. Xenia, ppd. to Jan 31st.
