GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 59, Gayville-Volin 44

Bennett County 55, Oelrichs 24

Brandon Valley 73, Tea Area 65

DeSmet 66, Canistota 42

Deubrook 45, Deuel 28

Ethan 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 35

Gregory 53, Colome 16

Hanson 76, Beresford 47

Harding County 66, Bison 22

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47, Lemmon 35

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Aberdeen Christian 26

Howard 57, Mitchell Christian 17

Lakota Tech 62, Rapid City Christian 56

Lower Brule 48, Little Wound 44

Miller 61, Potter County 41

New Underwood 29, Faith 26

Parkston 70, Bon Homme 40

Pine Ridge 42, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 28

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 70, Aberdeen Central 38

Sisseton 77, McLaughlin 37

Tri-Valley 63, McCook Central/Montrose 44

West Central 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Wolsey-Wessington 87, Sully Buttes 81, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

