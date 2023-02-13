GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 59, Gayville-Volin 44
Bennett County 55, Oelrichs 24
Brandon Valley 73, Tea Area 65
DeSmet 66, Canistota 42
Deubrook 45, Deuel 28
Ethan 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 35
Gregory 53, Colome 16
Hanson 76, Beresford 47
Harding County 66, Bison 22
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 47, Lemmon 35
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Aberdeen Christian 26
Howard 57, Mitchell Christian 17
Lakota Tech 62, Rapid City Christian 56
Lower Brule 48, Little Wound 44
Miller 61, Potter County 41
New Underwood 29, Faith 26
Parkston 70, Bon Homme 40
Pine Ridge 42, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 28
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 70, Aberdeen Central 38
Sisseton 77, McLaughlin 37
Tri-Valley 63, McCook Central/Montrose 44
West Central 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Wolsey-Wessington 87, Sully Buttes 81, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
