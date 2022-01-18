GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Wood 59, Friends Central 42

Cedar Crest 42, Manheim Township 14

Columbia 48, Susquehanna Township 40

Delone 51, Camp Hill Trinity 22

Keystone Oaks 38, Brentwood 35

Kohelet Yeshiva 36, The City School 14

Northwestern 73, Mercyhurst Prep 62

Penn Charter 60, Philadelphia West Catholic 30

Pennsbury 69, Conwell Egan 47

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63, Wissahickon 17

Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 44

Ridley 46, Interboro 13

Sheffield 36, Villa Joseph Marie 27

Shippensburg 55, Gettysburg 48

Upper Darby 48, Academy Park 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

