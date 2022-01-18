GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Wood 59, Friends Central 42
Cedar Crest 42, Manheim Township 14
Columbia 48, Susquehanna Township 40
Delone 51, Camp Hill Trinity 22
Keystone Oaks 38, Brentwood 35
Kohelet Yeshiva 36, The City School 14
Northwestern 73, Mercyhurst Prep 62
Penn Charter 60, Philadelphia West Catholic 30
Pennsbury 69, Conwell Egan 47
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63, Wissahickon 17
Red Lion 57, Spring Grove 44
Ridley 46, Interboro 13
Sheffield 36, Villa Joseph Marie 27
Shippensburg 55, Gettysburg 48
Upper Darby 48, Academy Park 29
