BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Cin. Hillcrest 32
Cols. Patriot Prep 78, Liberty Christian Academy 37
Day. Dunbar 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 66
Day. Meadowdale 83, Day. Stivers 55
Day. Ponitz Tech. 64, Day. Belmont 56
Fostoria 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 43
Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Anna 37
Marion Harding 66, Galion 53
Northside Christian 56, Genoa Christian 38
Oak Hill Academy, Va. 77, Reynoldsburg 69
Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Corning Miller 49
Tiffin Columbian 53, Lexington 48
Williamsburg 62, Cin. Gamble Montessori 45
Windham 67, Orwell Grand Valley 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
