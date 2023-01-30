BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Gamble Montessori 76, Cin. Hillcrest 32

Cols. Patriot Prep 78, Liberty Christian Academy 37

Day. Dunbar 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 66

Day. Meadowdale 83, Day. Stivers 55

Day. Ponitz Tech. 64, Day. Belmont 56

Fostoria 53, Bloomdale Elmwood 43

Maria Stein Marion Local 53, Anna 37

Marion Harding 66, Galion 53

Northside Christian 56, Genoa Christian 38

Oak Hill Academy, Va. 77, Reynoldsburg 69

Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Corning Miller 49

Tiffin Columbian 53, Lexington 48

Williamsburg 62, Cin. Gamble Montessori 45

Windham 67, Orwell Grand Valley 64

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you