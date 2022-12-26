BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Caesar Rodney 64, Parkside, Md. 42
Cape Henlopen 66, Palumbo, Pa. 60
Curtis, N.Y. 54, Laurel 53
Delmar 78, Crisfield, Md. 32
Dover 71, Stephen Decatur, Md. 54
Flint Hill, Va. 76, Sanford 58
Linden, N.J. 64, Polytech 54
SEED, Md. 54, Delaware Military Academy 46
Sussex Central 62, Snow Hill, Md. 30
Sussex Technical 52, James M. Bennett, Md. 23
Woodbridge 75, Col. Richardson, Md. 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
