BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caesar Rodney 64, Parkside, Md. 42

Cape Henlopen 66, Palumbo, Pa. 60

Curtis, N.Y. 54, Laurel 53

Delmar 78, Crisfield, Md. 32

Dover 71, Stephen Decatur, Md. 54

Flint Hill, Va. 76, Sanford 58

Linden, N.J. 64, Polytech 54

SEED, Md. 54, Delaware Military Academy 46

Sussex Central 62, Snow Hill, Md. 30

Sussex Technical 52, James M. Bennett, Md. 23

Woodbridge 75, Col. Richardson, Md. 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you