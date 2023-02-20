GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Charlo 52, St. Regis 42

Drummond 61, Phillipsburg 55

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 47, Fairview 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

