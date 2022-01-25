BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 83, Southwest Valley 49

AGWSR, Ackley 48, Belmond-Klemme 30

Atlantic 59, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 57

Charles City 70, Osage 55

Clarinda 57, Shenandoah 18

Clarke, Osceola 80, Pleasantville 71

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20

Colo-NESCO 48, Meskwaki Settlement School 30

Coon Rapids-Bayard 70, Ogden 60

Davenport, Central 66, Muscatine 56

Des Moines Christian 57, Pella Christian 46

Des Moines, East 72, Des Moines, North 57

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 42

Dunkerton 83, Riceville 46

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Starmont 30

East Sac County 71, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39

Easton Valley 68, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46

Eldon Cardinal 54, Holy Trinity 53

Fairfield 69, Davis County, Bloomfield 55

Fremont Mills, Tabor 35, Bedford 34

GMG, Garwin 64, BCLUW, Conrad 61

Gilbert 55, Nevada 53

Grand View Christian 94, Glidden-Ralston 26

Independence 51, Benton Community 38

Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Wilton 56

Lewis Central 71, Sioux City, North 53

Marshalltown 64, Fort Dodge 56

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59, West Liberty 27

Monticello 56, Bellevue 43

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Northwood-Kensett 52

Newell-Fonda 75, West Bend-Mallard 40

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 72, North Union 66

Ottumwa 58, Washington 50, OT

Perry 59, West Central Valley, Stuart 44

Ridge View 61, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52

River Valley, Correctionville 44, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38

Riverside, Oakland 62, Audubon 58

Roland-Story, Story City 81, Dike-New Hartford 42

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63, Crestwood, Cresco 49

Underwood 36, Logan-Magnolia 16

Waterloo Christian School 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 51

West Branch 43, Solon 32

West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58

Westwood, Sloan 73, Missouri Valley 58

Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Trinity Christian High School 50

Woodward Academy 64, Woodward-Granger 63

Bluegrass Conference Tournamen=

Consolation=

Twin Cedars, Bussey 32, Orient-Macksburg 25

Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Seymour 40

Lamoni 38, Murray 36

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Diagonal 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Decatur, Leon vs. Mount Ayr, ppd.

Siouxland Christian vs. Lawton-Bronson, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you