BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 83, Southwest Valley 49
AGWSR, Ackley 48, Belmond-Klemme 30
Atlantic 59, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 57
Charles City 70, Osage 55
Clarinda 57, Shenandoah 18
Clarke, Osceola 80, Pleasantville 71
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 20
Colo-NESCO 48, Meskwaki Settlement School 30
Coon Rapids-Bayard 70, Ogden 60
Davenport, Central 66, Muscatine 56
Des Moines Christian 57, Pella Christian 46
Des Moines, East 72, Des Moines, North 57
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 66, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 42
Dunkerton 83, Riceville 46
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Starmont 30
East Sac County 71, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 39
Easton Valley 68, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46
Eldon Cardinal 54, Holy Trinity 53
Fairfield 69, Davis County, Bloomfield 55
Fremont Mills, Tabor 35, Bedford 34
GMG, Garwin 64, BCLUW, Conrad 61
Gilbert 55, Nevada 53
Grand View Christian 94, Glidden-Ralston 26
Independence 51, Benton Community 38
Iowa City Liberty High School 67, Wilton 56
Lewis Central 71, Sioux City, North 53
Marshalltown 64, Fort Dodge 56
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 59, West Liberty 27
Monticello 56, Bellevue 43
Nashua-Plainfield 59, Northwood-Kensett 52
Newell-Fonda 75, West Bend-Mallard 40
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 72, North Union 66
Ottumwa 58, Washington 50, OT
Perry 59, West Central Valley, Stuart 44
Ridge View 61, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52
River Valley, Correctionville 44, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38
Riverside, Oakland 62, Audubon 58
Roland-Story, Story City 81, Dike-New Hartford 42
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63, Crestwood, Cresco 49
Underwood 36, Logan-Magnolia 16
Waterloo Christian School 55, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 51
West Branch 43, Solon 32
West Harrison, Mondamin 75, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58
Westwood, Sloan 73, Missouri Valley 58
Woodbury Central, Moville 66, Trinity Christian High School 50
Woodward Academy 64, Woodward-Granger 63
Bluegrass Conference Tournamen=
Consolation=
Twin Cedars, Bussey 32, Orient-Macksburg 25
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Ankeny Christian Academy 63, Seymour 40
Lamoni 38, Murray 36
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 54, Diagonal 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Decatur, Leon vs. Mount Ayr, ppd.
Siouxland Christian vs. Lawton-Bronson, ppd.
