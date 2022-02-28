GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA District Tournament=
Division I=
District 1=
Alpena 49, Gaylord 37
Traverse City West 32, Petoskey 18
District 2=
Bay City Western 47, Bay City Central 34
District 4=
Lapeer 46, Flint Kearsley 42
District 5=
Lake Orion 50, Rochester Adams 26
Utica Eisenhower 58, Romeo 38
District 6=
Auburn Hills Avondale 33, Pontiac 30
District 7=
Walled Lake Northern 40, Walled Lake Central 37
District 8=
Fenton 44, Holly 21
District 9=
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 58, Grand Rapids Northview 37
Greenville 43, Cedar Springs 38
Lowell 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46
District 10=
Grand Haven 63, Grand Rapids Union 56
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, Muskegon 37
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57, Coopersville 28
District 11=
Holland 50, Zeeland East 23
Holland West Ottawa 44, Jenison 33
Zeeland West 36, Grandville 33
District 12=
Caledonia 64, Wyoming 20
East Grand Rapids 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29
East Kentwood 81, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14
District 13=
Mattawan 62, Portage Northern 49
Stevensville Lakeshore 53, Sturgis 44
District 14=
Coldwater 53, Battle Creek Central 40
Richland Gull Lake 51, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 39
District 15=
DeWitt 51, Grand Ledge 27
St. Johns 36, Lansing Waverly 34
District 16=
Jackson Northwest 70, Jackson 32
Mason 40, Okemos 33
District 17=
Brighton 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 23
District 19=
Canton 56, Novi 47
District 20=
Livonia Churchill 60, Garden City 16
District 21=
Gibraltar Carlson 53, Brownstown Woodhaven 43
District 22=
Allen Park 48, Lincoln Park 14
Wyandotte Roosevelt 54, Southgate Anderson 42
District 23=
Dearborn 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 37
District 25=
Grosse Pointe South 67, Detroit East English 15
District 26=
Detroit Mumford 52, Oak Park 22
District 27=
Farmington 86, Redford Thurston 33
District 28=
Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 41
District 29=
Troy Athens 63, Warren Mott 11
District 30=
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 33, Fraser 30
District 31=
L'Anse Creuse 36, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33
District 32=
Port Huron 44, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39
Division II=
District 34=
Boyne City 43, Cheboygan 29
District 35=
Cadillac 50, Manistee 42
District 36=
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 45, Gladwin 39
District 37=
Howard City Tri-County 43, Stanton Central Montcalm 26
District 38=
Midland Bullock Creek 60, Carrollton 40
Saginaw Arthur Hill 51, Bay City John Glenn 47
District 39=
Birch Run 43, Bridgeport 27
District 40=
Flint Hamady 37, Corunna 29
Owosso 57, Mount Morris 33
District 41=
Oakridge High School 52, Fruitport 20
Whitehall 64, Muskegon Orchard View 23
District 42=
Fremont 51, Comstock Park 45
District 43=
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 30, Allendale 29
Hudsonville Unity Christian 73, Wyoming Lee 16
District 44=
West Michigan Aviation 44, Grand River Prep 36
Wyoming Godwin Heights 52, Kelloggsville 35
District 46=
Coloma 33, Berrien Springs 25
District 47=
Niles 47, Constantine 30
District 48=
Parchment 37, Comstock 32
District 49=
Hastings 52, Ionia 36
Lake Odessa Lakewood 68, Lansing Eastern 20
District 50=
Battle Creek Pennfield 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 35
Eaton Rapids 30, Charlotte 27
District 51=
Fowlerville 37, Pinckney 35
Williamston 68, Stockbridge 39
District 52=
Hillsdale 41, Adrian 25
Onsted 65, Milan 43
District 53=
Dundee 46, Flat Rock 31
Ida 35, Monroe Jefferson 28
District 54=
Dearborn Heights Annapolis 52, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 28
District 57=
Detroit Ford 37, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 19
District 59=
Hazel Park 52, Detroit Pershing 23
District 60=
Detroit Denby 64, Detroit Osborn 11
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 46, Eastpointe East Detroit 45
District 61=
Notre Dame Prep 45, Warren Michigan Collegiate 10
District 62=
Algonac 34, Richmond 23
District 63=
Armada 44, Almont 33
District 64=
Flint Powers 54, Durand 44
North Branch 52, Ortonville Brandon 22
Division III=
District 65=
Ishpeming 66, Gwinn 35
District 66=
Gladstone 46, Iron Mountain 37
Manistique 53, West Iron County 33
District 67=
Charlevoix 48, East Jordan 44
District 68=
Grand Traverse Academy 42, Benzie Central 35
District 69=
Grayling 40, Houghton Lake 34
District 70=
Tawas def. Charlton Heston, forfeit
District 71=
Beaverton 38, Beal City 29
District 72=
Leroy Pine River 52, Harrison 27
District 73=
Holton 48, Hesperia 14
North Muskegon 37, Shelby 35
District 74=
Lakeview 42, Blanchard Montabella 34
White Cloud 25, Ravenna 18
District 76=
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 57, Fennville 14
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 50, Holland Black River 25
District 77=
Kalamazoo Hackett 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 14
District 78=
Decatur 29, Bangor 18
District 79=
Buchanan 48, Bridgman 32
District 80=
Union City 36, White Pigeon 34
District 81=
Laingsburg 48, Byron 18
Potterville 46, Perry 24
District 82=
Concord 33, Hanover-Horton 30
District 83=
Hudson 44, Manchester 38
Michigan Center 63, Jackson Lumen Christi 49
District 85=
Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 39, Adrian Madison 34
Sand Creek 40, Whiteford 28
District 86=
Ann Arbor Greenhills 53, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 15
District 87=
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40, Dearborn Heights Star International 37
District 91=
Clinton Township Clintondale def. Landmark Academy, forfeit
District 94=
Ithaca 50, Merrill 20
District 95=
Caro 49, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 44
Harbor Beach 48, Unionville-Sebewaing 16
District 96=
Brown City 49, Capac 27
Millington 58, Marlette 31
Division IIII=
District 97=
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 52, Bessemer 28
Watersmeet 44, Wakefield-Marenisco 19
District 98=
Chassell 51, Dollar Bay 49
Lake Linden-Hubbell 42, Painesdale Jeffers 40
District 99=
Norway 32, Crystal Falls Forest Park 22
Stephenson 41, North Central 30
District 101=
Engadine 67, Ojibwe Charter 18
District 102=
Mackinaw City 66, Cedarville 40
District 103=
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 54, Alanson 18
Harbor Light Christian 50, Pellston 9
District 104=
Wolverine def. Vanderbilt, forfeit
District 105=
Boyne Falls 43, Alba 18
Central Lake 57, Ellsworth 7
District 106=
Buckley 42, Fife Lake Forest Area 36
Leland 41, Suttons Bay 38
District 107=
Manistee Catholic Central 53, Bear Lake 20
District 108=
Mason County Eastern 37, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 18
Walkerville 49, Pentwater 37
District 109=
Fairview 34, AuGres-Sims 29
District 110=
Bay City All Saints 61, Akron-Fairgrove 34
Saginaw Arts and Science 40, Midland Calvary Baptist 38
District 111=
Breckenridge 46, Ashley 32
District 112=
Morrice 62, Webberville 13
District 115=
Gobles 56, Lawrence 20
Marcellus 44, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 20
District 117=
Battle Creek St. Philip def. Jackson Christian, forfeit
District 118=
Mendon 61, Burr Oak 23
District 119=
Camden-Frontier 47, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 42
Litchfield 47, North Adams-Jerome 18
District 120=
Morenci 62, Britton-Deerfield 25
District 122=
Livingston Christian 50, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21
Plymouth Christian 80, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 15
District 124=
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist def. Detroit Davis, forfeit
District 128=
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 38, Caseville 23
Ubly 54, Owendale-Gagetown 10
