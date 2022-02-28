GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA District Tournament=

Division I=

District 1=

Alpena 49, Gaylord 37

Traverse City West 32, Petoskey 18

District 2=

Bay City Western 47, Bay City Central 34

District 4=

Lapeer 46, Flint Kearsley 42

District 5=

Lake Orion 50, Rochester Adams 26

Utica Eisenhower 58, Romeo 38

District 6=

Auburn Hills Avondale 33, Pontiac 30

District 7=

Walled Lake Northern 40, Walled Lake Central 37

District 8=

Fenton 44, Holly 21

District 9=

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 58, Grand Rapids Northview 37

Greenville 43, Cedar Springs 38

Lowell 64, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 46

District 10=

Grand Haven 63, Grand Rapids Union 56

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, Muskegon 37

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 57, Coopersville 28

District 11=

Holland 50, Zeeland East 23

Holland West Ottawa 44, Jenison 33

Zeeland West 36, Grandville 33

District 12=

Caledonia 64, Wyoming 20

East Grand Rapids 52, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29

East Kentwood 81, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 14

District 13=

Mattawan 62, Portage Northern 49

Stevensville Lakeshore 53, Sturgis 44

District 14=

Coldwater 53, Battle Creek Central 40

Richland Gull Lake 51, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 39

District 15=

DeWitt 51, Grand Ledge 27

St. Johns 36, Lansing Waverly 34

District 16=

Jackson Northwest 70, Jackson 32

Mason 40, Okemos 33

District 17=

Brighton 70, Ann Arbor Skyline 23

District 19=

Canton 56, Novi 47

District 20=

Livonia Churchill 60, Garden City 16

District 21=

Gibraltar Carlson 53, Brownstown Woodhaven 43

District 22=

Allen Park 48, Lincoln Park 14

Wyandotte Roosevelt 54, Southgate Anderson 42

District 23=

Dearborn 61, Dearborn Edsel Ford 37

District 25=

Grosse Pointe South 67, Detroit East English 15

District 26=

Detroit Mumford 52, Oak Park 22

District 27=

Farmington 86, Redford Thurston 33

District 28=

Birmingham Groves 45, Birmingham Seaholm 41

District 29=

Troy Athens 63, Warren Mott 11

District 30=

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 33, Fraser 30

District 31=

L'Anse Creuse 36, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 33

District 32=

Port Huron 44, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39

Division II=

District 34=

Boyne City 43, Cheboygan 29

District 35=

Cadillac 50, Manistee 42

District 36=

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 45, Gladwin 39

District 37=

Howard City Tri-County 43, Stanton Central Montcalm 26

District 38=

Midland Bullock Creek 60, Carrollton 40

Saginaw Arthur Hill 51, Bay City John Glenn 47

District 39=

Birch Run 43, Bridgeport 27

District 40=

Flint Hamady 37, Corunna 29

Owosso 57, Mount Morris 33

District 41=

Oakridge High School 52, Fruitport 20

Whitehall 64, Muskegon Orchard View 23

District 42=

Fremont 51, Comstock Park 45

District 43=

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 30, Allendale 29

Hudsonville Unity Christian 73, Wyoming Lee 16

District 44=

West Michigan Aviation 44, Grand River Prep 36

Wyoming Godwin Heights 52, Kelloggsville 35

District 46=

Coloma 33, Berrien Springs 25

District 47=

Niles 47, Constantine 30

District 48=

Parchment 37, Comstock 32

District 49=

Hastings 52, Ionia 36

Lake Odessa Lakewood 68, Lansing Eastern 20

District 50=

Battle Creek Pennfield 49, Battle Creek Harper Creek 35

Eaton Rapids 30, Charlotte 27

District 51=

Fowlerville 37, Pinckney 35

Williamston 68, Stockbridge 39

District 52=

Hillsdale 41, Adrian 25

Onsted 65, Milan 43

District 53=

Dundee 46, Flat Rock 31

Ida 35, Monroe Jefferson 28

District 54=

Dearborn Heights Annapolis 52, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 28

District 57=

Detroit Ford 37, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 19

District 59=

Hazel Park 52, Detroit Pershing 23

District 60=

Detroit Denby 64, Detroit Osborn 11

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 46, Eastpointe East Detroit 45

District 61=

Notre Dame Prep 45, Warren Michigan Collegiate 10

District 62=

Algonac 34, Richmond 23

District 63=

Armada 44, Almont 33

District 64=

Flint Powers 54, Durand 44

North Branch 52, Ortonville Brandon 22

Division III=

District 65=

Ishpeming 66, Gwinn 35

District 66=

Gladstone 46, Iron Mountain 37

Manistique 53, West Iron County 33

District 67=

Charlevoix 48, East Jordan 44

District 68=

Grand Traverse Academy 42, Benzie Central 35

District 69=

Grayling 40, Houghton Lake 34

District 70=

Tawas def. Charlton Heston, forfeit

District 71=

Beaverton 38, Beal City 29

District 72=

Leroy Pine River 52, Harrison 27

District 73=

Holton 48, Hesperia 14

North Muskegon 37, Shelby 35

District 74=

Lakeview 42, Blanchard Montabella 34

White Cloud 25, Ravenna 18

District 76=

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 57, Fennville 14

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 50, Holland Black River 25

District 77=

Kalamazoo Hackett 44, Vermontville Maple Valley 14

District 78=

Decatur 29, Bangor 18

District 79=

Buchanan 48, Bridgman 32

District 80=

Union City 36, White Pigeon 34

District 81=

Laingsburg 48, Byron 18

Potterville 46, Perry 24

District 82=

Concord 33, Hanover-Horton 30

District 83=

Hudson 44, Manchester 38

Michigan Center 63, Jackson Lumen Christi 49

District 85=

Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central 39, Adrian Madison 34

Sand Creek 40, Whiteford 28

District 86=

Ann Arbor Greenhills 53, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 15

District 87=

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40, Dearborn Heights Star International 37

District 91=

Clinton Township Clintondale def. Landmark Academy, forfeit

District 94=

Ithaca 50, Merrill 20

District 95=

Caro 49, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 44

Harbor Beach 48, Unionville-Sebewaing 16

District 96=

Brown City 49, Capac 27

Millington 58, Marlette 31

Division IIII=

District 97=

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 52, Bessemer 28

Watersmeet 44, Wakefield-Marenisco 19

District 98=

Chassell 51, Dollar Bay 49

Lake Linden-Hubbell 42, Painesdale Jeffers 40

District 99=

Norway 32, Crystal Falls Forest Park 22

Stephenson 41, North Central 30

District 101=

Engadine 67, Ojibwe Charter 18

District 102=

Mackinaw City 66, Cedarville 40

District 103=

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 54, Alanson 18

Harbor Light Christian 50, Pellston 9

District 104=

Wolverine def. Vanderbilt, forfeit

District 105=

Boyne Falls 43, Alba 18

Central Lake 57, Ellsworth 7

District 106=

Buckley 42, Fife Lake Forest Area 36

Leland 41, Suttons Bay 38

District 107=

Manistee Catholic Central 53, Bear Lake 20

District 108=

Mason County Eastern 37, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 18

Walkerville 49, Pentwater 37

District 109=

Fairview 34, AuGres-Sims 29

District 110=

Bay City All Saints 61, Akron-Fairgrove 34

Saginaw Arts and Science 40, Midland Calvary Baptist 38

District 111=

Breckenridge 46, Ashley 32

District 112=

Morrice 62, Webberville 13

District 115=

Gobles 56, Lawrence 20

Marcellus 44, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 20

District 117=

Battle Creek St. Philip def. Jackson Christian, forfeit

District 118=

Mendon 61, Burr Oak 23

District 119=

Camden-Frontier 47, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 42

Litchfield 47, North Adams-Jerome 18

District 120=

Morenci 62, Britton-Deerfield 25

District 122=

Livingston Christian 50, Ann Arbor Central Academy 21

Plymouth Christian 80, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 15

District 124=

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist def. Detroit Davis, forfeit

District 128=

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 38, Caseville 23

Ubly 54, Owendale-Gagetown 10

