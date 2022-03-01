BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Riverton 40, Caney Valley 37
Sub-State=
First Round=
Class 2A=
Sublette=
Ellinwood 64, Stanton County 31
Uniontown=
Jayhawk Linn 44, Yates Center 40
Class 3A=
Fredonia=
Galena 79, Fredonia 30
Goodland=
Hays-TMP-Marian 71, Goodland 8
Norton 67, Colby 46
Phillipsburg 52, Hoisington 41
Scott City 49, Russell 39
Kingman=
Chaparral 73, Southwestern Hts. 60
Holcomb 58, Cimarron 56
Hugoton 63, Kingman 54
Lakin 62, Larned 26
Minneapolis=
Beloit 57, Riley County 42
Council Grove 51, Lyons 44
Smoky Valley 61, Ellsworth 31
Nickerson=
Cheney 77, Nickerson 39
Haven 45, Wichita Trinity 41
Hesston 90, Halstead 27
Wichita Collegiate 75, Douglass 28
Prairie View=
Burlington 54, Anderson County 51
Frontenac 94, Eureka 40
Girard 65, Osawatomie 33
Humboldt 61, Prairie View 47
Silver Lake=
Nemaha Central 61, Rossville 41
Royal Valley 84, Jefferson West 33
Sabetha 47, Silver Lake 35
West Franklin=
Heritage Christian 64, Wellsville 63
Osage City 74, West Franklin 39
Pleasant Ridge 69, Perry-Lecompton 41
