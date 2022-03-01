BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Riverton 40, Caney Valley 37

Sub-State=

First Round=

Class 2A=

Sublette=

Ellinwood 64, Stanton County 31

Uniontown=

Jayhawk Linn 44, Yates Center 40

Class 3A=

Fredonia=

Galena 79, Fredonia 30

Goodland=

Hays-TMP-Marian 71, Goodland 8

Norton 67, Colby 46

Phillipsburg 52, Hoisington 41

Scott City 49, Russell 39

Kingman=

Chaparral 73, Southwestern Hts. 60

Holcomb 58, Cimarron 56

Hugoton 63, Kingman 54

Lakin 62, Larned 26

Minneapolis=

Beloit 57, Riley County 42

Council Grove 51, Lyons 44

Smoky Valley 61, Ellsworth 31

Nickerson=

Cheney 77, Nickerson 39

Haven 45, Wichita Trinity 41

Hesston 90, Halstead 27

Wichita Collegiate 75, Douglass 28

Prairie View=

Burlington 54, Anderson County 51

Frontenac 94, Eureka 40

Girard 65, Osawatomie 33

Humboldt 61, Prairie View 47

Silver Lake=

Nemaha Central 61, Rossville 41

Royal Valley 84, Jefferson West 33

Sabetha 47, Silver Lake 35

West Franklin=

Heritage Christian 64, Wellsville 63

Osage City 74, West Franklin 39

Pleasant Ridge 69, Perry-Lecompton 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

