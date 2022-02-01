BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 55, Bayfield 41

Banning Lewis Prep 56, Colorado Springs 17

Byers 64, Stratton 48

D'Evelyn 72, Alameda 19

DSST: Montview 86, Bruce Randolph 16

Denver South 69, Westminster 55

Evergreen High School 49, Standley Lake 41

Fort Collins 85, Roosevelt 68

Fort Morgan 71, Valley 37

Front Range Christian School 57, Clear Creek 51

Golden 48, Wheat Ridge 39

Green Mountain 80, Conifer 60

Jefferson Academy 60, Golden View Classical 40

Lake County 62, KIPP Collegiate 31

Liberty 60, Castle View 52

Littleton 68, John F. Kennedy 50

Loveland Classical 60, Front Range Baptist 58

Northridge 80, Berthoud 61

Peyton 82, Calhan 47

Rocky Mountain 83, Campion Academy 32

Severance 58, Niwot 46

The Academy 57, Platte Canyon 35

Thompson Valley 55, Mountain View 40

ThunderRidge 89, Valor Christian 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you