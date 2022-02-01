BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 55, Bayfield 41
Banning Lewis Prep 56, Colorado Springs 17
Byers 64, Stratton 48
D'Evelyn 72, Alameda 19
DSST: Montview 86, Bruce Randolph 16
Denver South 69, Westminster 55
Evergreen High School 49, Standley Lake 41
Fort Collins 85, Roosevelt 68
Fort Morgan 71, Valley 37
Front Range Christian School 57, Clear Creek 51
Golden 48, Wheat Ridge 39
Green Mountain 80, Conifer 60
Jefferson Academy 60, Golden View Classical 40
Lake County 62, KIPP Collegiate 31
Liberty 60, Castle View 52
Littleton 68, John F. Kennedy 50
Loveland Classical 60, Front Range Baptist 58
Northridge 80, Berthoud 61
Peyton 82, Calhan 47
Rocky Mountain 83, Campion Academy 32
Severance 58, Niwot 46
The Academy 57, Platte Canyon 35
Thompson Valley 55, Mountain View 40
ThunderRidge 89, Valor Christian 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/